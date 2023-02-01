Sullivan's Golden Arrows came up with an outstanding defensive effort Wednesday night and downed South Knox 45-42 at the Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional for girls high school basketball.
The Arrows, who had lost 44-32 to the Spartans early in the season, had a 7-4 lead after the first quarter and held it most of the rest of the way, improving to 15-9 and setting up a Friday semifinal game against Paoli.
Paoli beat North Daviess 46-31 in Wednesday's other game. Both games had been originally scheduled Tuesday but postponed because of hazardous road conditions in the area.
Wednesday's game was also a battle of two top scorers, with Ella Bobe getting a game-high 24 of South Knox's 42 and Jocie Wilson getting 23 of Sullivan's 45 points.
Thursday's games, originally to have been played Wednesday, pit North Knox against Mitchell and Linton against the host Thunderbirds.
In other girls sectional games Wednesday:
- Wolves, Eagles to meet — At the Class 2A Greencastle Sectional, Parke Heritage and South Putnam will meet in a Friday semifinal game after posting victories.
Emma Simpson had 26 points and Raegan Ramsay 23 for Parke Heritage in a 68-43 win over North Putnam. Reaghan Benjamin came off the bench for 10 more points for the Wolves, now 19-5, while Lexi Daigle had 14 points and Rose Haste 13 for the 10-13 Cougars.
South Putnam handled Riverton Parke 57-37 in the other Wednesday game as Chlara Pistelli had a game-high 24 points, Kelsey Custis 13 and Lillian Emmerich 10 for the 8-15 Eagles and Bailey Duke closed out a record-setting career with 15 points for the 10-11 Panthers — who were 6 for 17 from the foul line.
Awards
- Sycamores honored twice in track, swimming — Indiana State athletes were honored in both track and field and swimming and diving by the Missouri Valley Conference on Wednesday.
Wyatt Wyman and Brett Norton swept the men's awards in track and field, Wyman honored as Men's Track Athlete of the Week for the second straight week and Norton named Men's Field Athlete of the Week.
Wyman placed third in the 800 at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, breaking the previous facility record and running the best by a Sycamore in the event this season. Wyman also ran the second leg of Indiana State’s 4x400 team that finished in 3:13.99, breaking the previous meet record in the process. His split of 48.99 was his fastest 400m split of the season.
At the same event, Norton had top-three finishes in both events he took part in while moving up the Sycamore record book in the process. He opened his weekend with a third-place finish in the weight throw, recording a top mark of 19.76m (64-10.00) and followed with a second-place finish in the shot put, recording a career-best mark of 18.27m (59-11.25).
Marni Gray is Swimmer of the Week and Zoe Smith is Diver of the Week, the latter winning for the fourth time.
Gray set the Indiana State school record in the 100-yard Butterfly and set the second-fastest time in program history in the 200 Fly to highlight the Sycamores’ efforts at the Tim Welsh Classic.
Smith posted team-high scores in both the 1M (243.60) and 3M (223.20) events to lead ISU in claiming her fourth conference recognition of the season.
Softball
- Pomeroys announce schedule — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has finalized its 2023 softball schedule. The 2022 River States Conference Tournament champions – and RSC West Division regular-season champions -- will face a challenging non-conference slate to prepare for RSC action.
“We have some teams that are, like us, just outside the Top 25 NAIA rankings, that give us the opportunity to face some high-caliber competition early in the season to lead us into River States Conference action in early March,” Coach Jim Walker said.
The Pomeroys return eight of nine starters, including Wabash Valley products Camryn Scott (Terre Haute North), Lyric Krause (West Vigo) and shortstop Jasie Conn (Terre Haute North). Scott was the RSC Player of the Year and Krause led the RSC in RBIs with 53.
SMWC will open its season Feb. 10 in Knoxville, Tenn., where the Pomeroys will face Johnson University-Knoxville and Stillman College.
