Terre Haute North secured a 6-3 victory over host Mooresville in boys high school soccer Monday as the Patriots' Wil Anders scored five goals to bring his season total to 33.
That surpassed North's previous boys single-season record of 30 set by Jacob Parham in 2010 and it tied the girls school record set by Sasha Thompson in 2019.
Tristan Gibson had the other goal for the Patriots.
North (11-3-1) will visit Greencastle on Thursday.
• • •
In other boys high school soccer Monday:
• Vincennes Lincoln 6, Sullivan 1 — At Vincennes, the Golden Arrows' only score came on an own goal in the second half.
Boys tennis
• Sectional schedules announced — Pairings for sectionals this week at Northview, Terre Haute South and Crawfordsville were announced Monday.
At Northview, Owen Valley and South Vermillion will square off at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first match. On Wednesday, it'll be the host Knights vs. South Putnam. On Thursday, it'll be Greencastle vs. the Owen Valley-South Vermillion survivor. Then the championship will determined in a 5 p.m. match Friday.
At South, the host Braves will take on Sullivan while Terre Haute North will battle West Vigo in the semifinals Wednesday, both starting at 5 p.m. The championship match is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday.
At Crawfordsville, Parke Heritage will clash with Southmont at 5 p.m. Wednesday. If the Wolves win, they'll play the Crawfordsville-North Montgomery winner at 5 p.m. Thursday.
All sectional champions will advance to IHSAA regional action Oct. 4-5.
Girls tennis
• Olney 8, Paris 1 — At Paris, Ill., Olney eventually got used to the windy conditions in time to defeat the Tigers in Little Illini Conference action.
Singles — Lily Graham (P) def. McKenna Snider 6-2, 6-4; Grayce Burgener (O) def. Kimber Calvert 0-6, 6-0, 10-2; Abigail Atwood (O) def. Lily Smittkamp 6-0, 6-0; Claire Uhl (O) def. Emerson Barrett 6-0, 6-1; Evie Potter (O) def. Claire Maschino 2-6, 6-2, 10-6; Danielle Clodfelter (O) def. Savanna Reed 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — Burgener-Atwood (O) def. Graham-Calvert 6-0, 6-0; Uhl-Potter (O) def. Smittkamp-Maschino 6-0, 6-0; Clodfelter-Julia Soto (O) def. Barrett-Graci Watson 6-2, 6-2.
Next — Paris (8-5 overall, 3-2 LIC) will celebrate its Senior Night on Tuesday with a match against Newton.
College honors
• Kudos to Ebright — Rose-Hulman's Lily Ebright has been named the HCAC Volleyball Player of the Week for her performance in the Rose-Hulman Invitational over the weekend.
Overall, Ebright had 121 digs in the 17 sets which is 7.12 digs per set while leading Rose to a 4-0 week.
Ebright picked up a career-high 38 digs in the five-set win over Webster on Wednesday night. This 38-dig performance puts her into a tie for ninth all-time in school history for digs in a match. She then picked up 32, 23 and 28 digs in the three matches of the Rose-Hulman volleyball invitational.
In addition to the digs, Ebright served eight aces as she tied her career-high twice with three aces against Webster and Concordia Chicago.
This is the second Player of the Week award for the freshman libero who sits just six digs shy of 300 for the season.
Ebright and the Engineers will be back in action Wednesday night as they take on DePauw inside Hulbert Arena.
Golf
• Ace posted — At Marks Par Three course, Mike Briddick of Rosedale converted his second hole-in-one ever Monday, using an 8-iron on the 116-yard ninth hole during a men's league.
Witnesses were Jack Jukes, Tom Price, Bill Brock, Lonnie Soliday and Paul Winegar.
