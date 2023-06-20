The last time Indiana State basketball was putting up shots, the squad was one bounce away from picking up win No. 24.
Instead, the team fell 89-88 in overtime to Eastern Kentucky and flew back from the College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla., empty handed.
That mix graduated six players and three hit the transfer portal.
This year, seven fresh faces are descending on Terre Haute to play for the school that competes in the Missouri Valley Conference — they outnumber the returning crew by two players.
On Tuesday at ISU, third-year Sycamores coach Josh Schertz shared his initial observations of the 2023-24 squad. Also worth noting, there is still one scholarship position open that could be filled by the opener.
Schertz said everyone except freshman Jaden Daughtry has been on the court since summer activity commenced June 12. Daughtry is awaiting medical clearance in the next couple of days.
Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s news conference, the second of the summer with sophomore forward Robbie Avila and Schertz:
More than a reload
ISU will lean heavily on three returning letterwinners. Junior Julian Larry is the lone holdover from the past two coaching regimes. He was recruited by former coach Greg Lansing and logged two years under Schertz.
He was granted a COVID-19 year, he has two years of eligibility left. Sixth-year senior Xavier Bledson is the only remaining holdover from Schertz’s first year with ISU and teamed up with him for two seasons at Lincoln Memorial.
Avila garnered a spot on the All-Freshman team last year and is one of two starters back along with Larry.
“My leadership piece is [really] big this year,” Avila said. “Obviously, Coach Schertz talked about everyone [being] a leader in their own way. We got a lot of new people this year, me being an experienced guy with only one year under my belt but being experienced for our team is definitely huge for us to set an example, and do our best to help them.”
Juniors Masen Miller and Jayson Kent round out the returners.
“I think it’s a lot of fun,” Avila said. “A lot of people take it as a challenge because everybody is new. They don’t know what to do so everybody is battling, we are all competing so just trying to do our best for ourselves but also as a whole.”
Reloaded shooting
Last season the Trees were fourth in the Nation in effective field goal percentage, which leans heavily toward 3-pointers and factors in all field goals.
This year’s group could have a similar ceiling.
“Going into my third year, this is, from an offensive standpoint, this is the most explosive offense we’ve had,” Schertz said.
In addition to timing and new schemes for incoming players, he mentioned instilling making the extra pass, and sometimes a second extra pass, in lieu of being trigger-happy with a shot that can be created as the shot clock winds down.
During short sequences of pickup basketball during summer sessions, Schertz put emphasis on drive-and-kicks, ball movement, shots around the rim and beyond the arc.
Scoring at a consistent rate in other areas of the floor is the goal. Guys like Junior Isaiah Swope, who is transferring from Southern Indiana, and sophomore combo guard Ryan Conwell, transfer from South Florida, are multifaceted weapons who will be playmakers and score at all three levels, including the mid-range Schertz said.
Avila referenced how fast Swope and that’s comparable to Larry’s speed.
Senior wing Jake Wolfe is coming from Morehead State with a wealth of experience that is picking things up the fastest among the seven newcomers.
“He’s a really intelligent guy and he’s picked up stuff the quickest of the newcomers,” Schertz said. “Even for him, even though he’s a six-year guy, he’s got 100 starts in college, there’s an acclimation process to how we play, how we defend, what we do offensively. He comes from where they do systems where they do stuff differently.”
Regrouped ISU
At the outset of Schertz’s third summer, the timing and cadence of practices from year to year in June are being ironed out.
“The returners are doing a great job of helping the newcomers acclimate to how we do things,” Schertz said. “We are trying to take things slow. We haven’t had a full team workout, yet, even though we are in Week 2. We are kind of trying to build some foundational habits every summer, for me that has probably been one of the bigger adjustments going from [Division II] to [Division I], D II there wasn’t summer access.”
“Here, there is and we’ve done it differently each of my three years,” he added. “We’re trying to figure out what the sweet spot is for us.”
Schertz this team’s makeup is more dynamic as ball handlers and passers than any group he’s worked with. The size and athleticism he recruited are in the same boat.
He said returners are making a jump, as well. The next steps for the unit are intangibles like personality, leadership and chemistry to the next stage.
“Having all this freshness and newness has been a nice blend because we’ve got five guys back that really understand what we are doing and are great teammates,” Schertz said.
He said Bledson is the smartest guy he’s ever coached in 25 years of coaching at the collegiate level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.