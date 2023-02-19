Sometimes you hear a basketball coach say a play worked “just the way we drew it up” in a sarcastic vein, but Sunday at Rose-Hulman the sentiments were sincere.
Willie Bowman came around a screen after an in-bounds play and swished a 3-pointer with 21.8 seconds left to give the Engineers the lead, and they held on for a 71-68 victory over visiting Transylvania in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game in men’s basketball, moving Rose-Hulman into the semifinals on Friday.
“We drew it up in the timeout [after the Pioneers had taken a 68-66 lead],” explained Bowman — who had been 0 for 3 from long range prior to that shot — after the game. “I hadn’t gotten many shots in the second half, but I knew it would come eventually.”
“[The Engineers] executed it to perfection,” coach Nick Sales confirmed moments later.
Bowman’s big shot provided the game’s 12th and final lead change — there were also eight ties — in a tough, physical battle that the Engineers had appeared to have under control for awhile.
A 9-1 spurt ignited by the quick hands of Dakota Capps had given the visitors a 36-33 lead early in the second half, but Rose came back with a 15-5 burst and had a 48-41 lead after a steal and 3-pointer by Max Chaplin midway through the second half. The Pioneers rallied once to tie the score at 52, but Rose got the next six points.
The Pioneers scored six straight to tie the score at 64, but Bowman made the first of his crucial baskets, slicing down the lane and beating the shot clock for a layup on a slip pass from Terry Hicks with 1:39 left.
“I saw Terry in an iso [isolated] on the block, so I went in for the rebound,” Bowman said, “but he didn’t shoot and got me the ball. Sometimes it pays off to hustle like that.”
Two free throws by Colby Napier tied the game for Transylvania, and the Engineers missed at the other end. The visitors got the lead on a step-back jumper by Jaylan Green, but after Bowman’s shot put Rose ahead, Miles McGowen got a hand on another Green shot, rebounded it, and Zachary Jackson added two free throws with 7.1 seconds left.
Chaplin, who fouled out with 4:11 left in the game, led all scorers with 21 points and McGowen added 18 for Rose. Green and Simon Smith had 15 points each, Colby Napier 12 and Capps 11 for the visitors.
“Our guys’ effort,” Sales said afterward, shaking his head in awe and appreciation. “I believe in every single one of them . . . they’ve put in the work ever since they’ve been on campus.
“You’ve got guys out there playing for their careers [to continue],” the coach added, “so I knew [the Pioneers] would play their butts off, and I knew we had to be locked in.”
Now the Engineers travel to Manchester, where they play the first-place Spartans in a Friday quarterfinal. Manchester won the league, but couldn’t beat the Engineers in either try.
“Both those games were super close,” Bowman said, “so we’ve got to treat [practices this week] like we lost them both.”
“He knows me well,” Sales laughed when told what Bowman said. “[Manchester’s players] will be foaming at the mouth [to play us again].”
Preparation for that game won’t begin until Tuesday, the coach added, with Sunday night and Monday for celebration [and studying for this week’s finals]. “Life is way too short not to enjoy moments like this,” he said.
TRANSYLVANIA (68) — Smith 4-7 4-4 15, Napier 3-10 6-6 12, Penn 3-8 0-5 6, Green 7-14 0-0 15, Capps 4-6 2-2 11, Teague 2-5 0-0 4, Madson 1-4 0-0 3, Schroeder 1-2 0-0 2, Mullins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 FG, 12-17 FT, 68 TP.
ROSE-HULMAN (71) — Chaplin 8-14 2-2 21, Hicks 1-3 4-7 7, McGowen 8-11 2-2 18, Harden 3-9 2-2 9, Bowman 3-8 2-4 9, Djuric 0-0 0-0 0, Stoudemire 1-4 0-0 3, Blair 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 25-54 FG, 14-19 FT, 71 TP.
Halftime score — RH 32, Transylvania 30. 3-point shooting — Transylvania 6-15 (Smith 3-6, Capps 1-1, Madson 1-2, Green 1-4, Napier 0-2), RH 7-25 (Chaplin 3-7, Hicks 1-2, Bowman 1-4, Stoudemire 1-4, Harden 1-6, Blair 0-2). Total fouls — Transylvania 19, RH 19. Fouled out — Chaplin. Turnovers — Transylvania 12, RH 12. Rebounds — Transylvania 30 (Penn 7), RH 35 (McGowen 9, Chaplin 5, Harden 5, Hicks 4, Bowman 4, Djuric 4, Stoudemire 3, Team 1). Assists — Transylvania 11 (Napier 3, Teague 3), RH 15 (Harden 7, Chaplin 2, Hicks 2, McGowen 2, Blair, Jackson). Steals — Transylvania 6 (Capps 3), RH 8 (Bowman 3, Harden 2, Chaplin, McGowen, Stoudemire). Blocks — Transylvania 1 (Napier), RH 5 (McGowen 2, Blair 2, Hicks).
Next — Rose-Hulman (16-10) plays Friday at Manchester in the HCAC Tournament semifinals. Transylvania finished 14-12.
