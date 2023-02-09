Wrestlers and coaches seem to agree that the semistate round of the Indiana high school wrestling postseason is the toughest, particularly from a mental standpoint.
“It’s life or death,” said Terre Haute South’s 220-pounder Alex Rose, for example.
“It’s probably [the toughest],” agreed Rose’s coach, Gabe Cook. “As a coach, it’s sure to be inevitable heartache every year.”
Most of the Wabash Valley’s contingent will be wrestling at Evansville’s Ford Center, where 224 competitors will be this close to their state-finals dream — and 75% of them will go home disappointed. Competition begins at 10 a.m. EST.
South will have nine wrestlers at Evansville, but seven of those nine are seeded third or fourth, meaning they will probably have to upset — if that’s really a word in postseason high school wrestling — two opponents with higher seeds to get to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Feb. 17-18 state finals.
Northview has five wrestlers still alive, while West Vigo has three and Sullivan one. North Vermillion has two wrestlers competing in the semistate Saturday at New Castle.
Sullivan’s representative is senior Lane Gilbert, hoping and expecting to make the state finals for the fourth time in his career. He is one of just two regional champions — and thus No. 1 seeds in their bracket of four — from the Wabash Valley, Rose being the other.
Rose reached the state finals last year at 182 pounds but is at 220 this year. Wrestlers often cut weight from one year to the next, hoping to have a strength advantage at a lower weight, but Rose went the other way.
“I’ve always wrestle better when I have a full belly and not drained [by training to maintain weight],” he explained this week. “I’m getting better [at practice] knowing I’m thinking how I can get better, not how much [weight] I have to lose.”
The South senior — whose additional weight may have helped him earn a football scholarship at Indiana State too — has three losses this season but avenged two of them in postseason matches the last two weeks. He’s now 2-2 against Owen Valley’s Eli Hinshaw and has lost once to Columbus East’s Tommy Morrill, but if he sees either one on Saturday it will be after already clinching another state-finals berth.
Rose said this week that one of the big factors in semistate pressure is the fact that “you can’t determine your draw,” and he’s seen both sides of that coin in the last few days.
Originally he was to face Evansville Mater Dei’s Clay Martin — another wrestler moved up from 182, where he lost to Rose in a ticket-round bout a year ago. Martin was expected to be a regional champion but was injured last week and forfeited twice after earning his semistate berth, so Rose could have been facing another potential top seed in his first round. The injury has kept Martin from participating, however, so Rose now gets an alternate from the Castle Regional who comes into Saturday with a losing record.
Despite his team having wrestlers in more than 60% of the weight classes — “We had two semistate qualifiers last year who didn’t make it back,” he pointed out — Cook isn’t expecting the Braves to contend for a semistate team championship.
“The Mooresville Regional had two teams ranked in the nation [Brownsburg and Center Grove],” the South coach said, and there’s always Evansville Mater Dei — and its vocal crowd — to contend with too.
“I feel like all our guys have a chance [to reach the state finals],” Cook added, “but some have better draws than others.”
