Terre Haute South senior Alex Rose and coach Gabe Cook are optimistic about Rose's chances Friday — and hopefully Saturday — in the IHSAA wrestling state finals at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Rose, who lost a 7-2 decision a year ago in his first match at the 182-pound finals against eventual fourth-place finisher De'Alcapon Veazy of Fort Wayne Snider, needs to beat Clayton Deutscher of New Prairie on Friday night to reach Saturday's competition, where three more matches would determine places one through eight.
"I feel pumped for my draw on Friday night," Rose said this week. "Actually, the whole tournament. I feel I am in the best place to succeed."
Tommy Morrill of Columbus East, the only wrestler Rose has faced and not beaten this season, is at the exact opposite end of the 220-pound bracket as Rose. For Rose to get a third shot at Morrill, both wrestlers would have to win Friday and then have equal results until the third match Saturday, when they would be wrestling for first, third, fifth or seventh place.
Morrill might have the tougher route in trying to make it a first-place match.
The top half of the bracket includes the third-place finisher from the Fort Wayne Semistate, Keagan Martin, who suffered just his second loss of the season last weekend and was ranked fifth in the state going into the postseason; Fort Wayne runner-up Brady Beck of Rochester, who suffered his first loss last weekend and went into postseason ranked second; and Will Clark of Crown Point, the East Chicago Semistate champion who is ranked first in the state. Morrill was ranked third.
Obviously the 220-pound class was loaded at the Fort Wayne Semistate and its champion, Julante Hinton of Fort Wayne Northrop, is in the bottom half of the bracket along with Rose and New Castle Semistate champion Brandon Johnson of Lawrence North. But going into postseason matches, eighth-ranked Nate Johnson of Center Grove — who lost a semifinal match to Morrill at Evansville — had the best ranking of the eight wrestlers at No. 8. Brandon Johnson was ranked 10th at the end of the season, Rose 11th and Hinton 12th.
Rankings can be woefully inaccurate, however, Cook pointed out, and Brandon Johnson — Rose's Saturday morning opponent if both win Friday — is a Greco-Roman All-American.
"Coaching Alex Rose the last 10 years has been a privilege," Cook said this week. "He's always had such a great attitude and work ethic. Whether it's in the weightroom or on the wrestling mats, this kid is always in here putting in extra work."
That should pay off this weekend, the coach believes.
"[Rose's] confidence and his skill set are where they need to be to compete this weekend for a title," Cook said. "He's grateful for the opportunity to wrestle again this weekend and we are looking forward to Friday night."
