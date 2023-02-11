Rose-Hulman celebrated Senior Day with a convincing 85-56 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball victory over Defiance on Saturday afternoon inside Hulbert Arena.
Rose honored Willie Bowman, Max Chaplin, Vuk Djuric, Terry Hicks and Zachary Jackson prior to the 29-point victory.
Sophomore Miles McGowen led the Engineers with career-high totals of 24 points and 15 rebounds. Chaplin contributed 16 points on 4-for-6 marksmanship from 3-point range.
Bowman pitched in with 12 points and Bradley Harden added 10 points and six assists. The senior class efforts also included six points from Djuric and two points from Jackson.
"I am forever grateful for these five seniors," Rose-Hulman coach Nick Sales said.
"It is not easy to transition from a new coach that you know you are only going to have for one season. These guys have done everything I have asked day in and day out. Not only are they talented basketball players, but more importantly great people. I know that whatever is next in their careers, they will be successful. The family and friends of these young men, our alumni, and our current team are very proud of this group."
Jakob Trevino led the Defiance offense with 12 points. Rose held Defiance to 41% from the field and outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 42-27.
Rose-Hulman jumped out to a 23-9 lead after a steal and dunk from McGowen at the 8:00 mark of the first half. Chaplin added a 3-pointer at the 6:23 mark to increase the lead to 30-12.
The Engineers maintained a double-figure lead for the rest of the contest.
Rose (14-9 overall, 11-5 HCAC) will host HCAC leader Anderson for the season's final regular-season home game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Defiance dropped to 6-17 and 1-15 respectively.
