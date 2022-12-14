Hanover relied on the hot shooting of two players combining for more than 50 points to pick up an 83-71 victory over Rose-Hulman in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball Wednesday night.
Jack Wininger scored 33 points with the help of nine 3-point shots to lead the Hanover offense. Ty Houston added 19 points to provide scoring depth for the Panthers.
Rose had strong offense of its own to remain in contention throughout the contest. Miles McGowen tied a career-high with 22 points on 11-for-13 marksmanship from the field to pace the attack.
Bradley Harden also tied a career high with 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field. Terry Hicks also reached double figures with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Hanover turned a tight game into a 46-36 halftime lead by closing the first half on an 11-2 run over the final 3:25. The Engineers rallied to within six points at 59-53 on a 3-pointer by Zachary Jackson, but a Hanover 14-4 run secured the home victory.
Rose-Hulman (5-5 overall, 2-2 HCAC) will return home Tuesday for the team’s Community Night matchup with Wabash College. All fans will be admitted free to the game, with children in attendance able to meet Rose players and coaches following the game.
The next conference clash for the Engineers will be Jan. 4 against Franklin in Hulbert Arena.
Hanover improved to 6-2 and 3-0 respectively. The Panthers are one-half game behind Manchester (4-0) for the top spot in the HCAC standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.