Rose-Hulman rally hopes dashed at Hope

Rose-Hulman had a furious fourth-quarter rally fall just short as host Hope College defeated the Engineers 27-20 in NCAA Division III football Saturday afternoon.
Hope led 27-6 in the fourth quarter before Rose scored two touchdowns in 13 seconds to close within one score in the final seconds.
The Engineers completed a 13-play, 89-yard drive with an 8-yard pass from Andrew Dion to Adam Tice-Saliu to move within 27-13.
After recovering an onside kick, Rose-Hulman scored again on the next play. Dion connected with Jailen Hobbs on a 56-yard touchdown pass to bring the margin within 27-20.
Rose-Hulman once again recovered the ensuing onside kick, but an offsides penalty negated the recovery and Hope took over possession with 55 seconds remaining. The Flying Dutchmen ran out the remaining time to secure the win.
Dion finished 24 of 41 for 343 yards and three TDs to lead the Rose offense. Noah Thomas led the receivers with nine receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown and Hobbs crossed the century mark in yards with 114 yards on five catches with one score.
Shane Welshans paced the Rose-Hulman ground attack with 59 yards on 15 carries. Defensively, Michael Stevens had 11 tackles, Kyzer Bowen added nine stops and Rashard Brown had eight tackles and an interception to pace the Rose-Hulman defense.
Kenyea Houston rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns to balance the Hope attack.
Hope improved to 2-1 on the season, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 1-2. The Engineers will have their in-season bye next week before opening the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule Oct. 2 at Defiance.
