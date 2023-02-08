The Rose-Hulman basketball team outlasted first-place Manchester for a 93-92 win on the road Wednesday night in HCAC men's college basketball.
Rose-Hulman was down a pair of starters and had a third foul out, but the Engineers were able to fight and claw to bring home the win.
The Spartans were outstanding shooting from outside in the first half, going 10-18 from 3-point range to build a 15-point lead. The Engineers shot just 2-12 from the outside in the first half.
In the second half, Rose-Hulman was able to fight back and cut the lead to 5 with a 14-3 start in the first four minutes. Manchester would respond with a 7-0 run to get it back to double figures
Rose-Hulman was able to eventually tie the game on a Bradley Harden 3-pointer with just over 7 minutes remaining and then take the lead on another Harden 3 just moments later.
The teams then traded the leaded down the stretch and ended regulation tied at 79.
In overtime, teams continued to trade buckets. Harden knocked down a triple to put Rose-Hulman up three with a minute ago, but Manchester answered to tie the game. Harden then hit a finger roll at the rim with 32 seconds to go to put Rose back up by 2. A couple of Manchester missed shots and Rose-Hulman free throws later, and Rose-Hulman would bring home the win.
Harden led Rose with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists. Willie Bowman added 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, and Kobe Stoudemire added 20 points including the final two free throws. Miles McGowen added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Rose-Hulman improves to 13-9 overall and 10-5 in HCAC play, while Manchester dropped to 13-9 and 11-4 in league games. Rose-Hulman remains in fourth place in the HCAC, just one game back of Hanover and Manchester for second. The Engineers return home Saturday at 1 p.m. as they host Defiance on Senior Day.
