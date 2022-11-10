Guided by first-year head coach Nick Sales, the Rose-Hulman men's basketball team will begin its 2022-23 season Friday.
Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Rose's opponent? Longtime rival DePauw, playing on its Neal Fieldhouse court in Greencastle, along with its first-year head coach Rusty Loyd.
Loyd's name should sound familiar. He coached at Rose-Hulman for the previous eight seasons, compiling a 120-78 record, before filling the DePauw vacancy created by the retirement of Bill Fenlon, also a former Rose basketball coach.
Loyd was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2021. Before that, he was a Rose-Hulman assistant to the late Jim Shaw for five seasons.
Loyd's daughter, Mia, was a standout on the Terre Haute South High School volleyball team this past season. So coach Loyd has not severed ties with Vigo County.
"I’m excited to see friends, colleagues and my old players from Rose-Hulman," Loyd told the Tribune-Star. "I expect it to be an incredible atmosphere and I know both teams will compete at a high level."
Meanwhile, Sales is more concerned about coaching the Engineers than coaching against Loyd.
"It has been a very busy and encouraging first few months," said Sales, who was hired in August to take Loyd's place. "Trying to establish a culture and set a precedent is never easy, but I am very motivated and excited about coaching this group and the prospects we have had on campus. There have been some early mornings and long nights. In the end for me and my guys, I know the work that this group is putting in will pay off."
Loyd wishes Sales well for the season, except maybe not so much Friday.
"Coach Sales has an incredible résumé from his time as an assistant at Marietta and a player at Defiance and I’m happy for him that he has been given this opportunity," Loyd mentioned. "I know he will make the most of it. I think he will play a bit of a different style than what I did and I think those contrasting styles make for a great matchup.
"For [Rose seniors] Max [Chaplain], Terry [Hicks], Vuk [Djurik], Jax [Zachary Jackson] and Willie [Bowman] and all the players I’m not able to coach anymore, I hope they win every game this season, just not the one on Friday."
Chaplain, a 6-foot-2 guard, and Hicks, a 6-5 forward, were the Engineers' top scorers last season, averaging 11.8 and 10.6 points per game. Hicks also grabbed a team-high 7.7 rebounds per contest, while Chaplain buried a team-high 41 shots from 3-point range. There are five freshmen on the Rose-Hulman roster.
DePauw's leading scorer is back this season. Elijah Hales, a 6-4 senior guard, tallied 18.1 ppg during the 2021-22 campaign.
Under Loyd last season, the Engineers finished 15-10 overall and 10-7 in the HCAC. Meanwhile, the Tigers were 11-14 overall and 7-10 in the North Coast Athletic Conference under Fenlon. Over his 30-year career, Fenlon racked up 480 victories at DePauw to make him the winningest coach in school history.
With Sales now at the Engineers' helm, Rose has been picked to finish third in the HCAC standings this season, according to the league's annual preseason poll.
Hanover sits in the top spot in the preseason poll with 80 points and eight first-place votes and Transylvania was selected for second with 73 points and the remaining two first-place votes.
Franklin, Anderson, Defiance, Mount St. Joseph, Earlham, Manchester and Bluffton rounded out the 10-team poll.
The Engineers' home opener will be Dec. 3 against Transylvania at Hulbert Arena.
