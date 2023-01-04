Rose-Hulman placed four players in double figures and hit 46% from 3-point range to earn an 85-66 victory over Franklin in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball inside Hulbert Arena.
Max Chaplin scored a game-high 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead the Engineers and Kobe Stoudemire added four 3-point shots in a 12-point performance.
Terry Hicks and Miles McGowen provided inside balance with double-doubles. Hicks scored 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field with 10 rebounds, while McGowen added 15 points and 12 boards.
The 85 points marked the most scored by Rose-Hulman this season under first-year head coach Nick Sales.
Ryan Bostic led the Franklin offense with 15 points and Lynn King contributed 11.
The Engineers (6-6 overall, 3-2 HCAC) will return to action at home Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. matchup against Bluffton. Franklin dropped to 7-5 and 3-2 respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.