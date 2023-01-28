Rose-Hulman took a two-game lead over seventh-place Mount St. Joseph in the race for one of six Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament spots with a 67-57 men's basketball victory over Mount St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon in Hulbert Arena.
Coach Nick Sales' Engineers relied on a balanced offensive performance and strong defense that allowed just 19 points in the second half to pick up their 10th win of the season.
Max Chaplin led the Rose offense with 17 points, Miles McGowen added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Willie Bowman pitched in with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field, including 3-for-3 marksmanship from 3-point range.
Dayne Gardner paced MSJ with 21 points and Luke Collinsworth contributed 16.
Rose-Hulman jumped out to a 34-19 lead, but the Lions' strengthened their defense to end the first half on a 19-2 run and take a 38-36 lead into the locker room.
The Engineers responded with an 11-3 run that turned a 46-45 deficit into a 56-49 advantage at the 9:01 mark. Bowman scored four of those points and Isaac Farnsworth capped the outburst with a 3-point shot. Mount St. Joseph could get no closer than five points the rest of the way.
The Engineers (10-9 overall, 7-5 HCAC) will remain home Wednesday to face Earlham at 7:30 p.m. Mount St. Joseph dropped to 6-13 and 5-7 respectively.
