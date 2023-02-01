Rose-Hulman brought home its second consecutive home win as the Engineers took down Earlham 56-52 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball Wednesday night inside Hulbert Arena.
The victory marked their 28th in 30 games against the Quakers.
In the first half, Rose built an eight-point lead, but the Quakers were able to battle back with a 7-0 scoring run. They led 29-27 at the break.
The Quakers came out strong in the second half and grew their lead to eight at with a 6-0 run. The Quakers would stay in control until the Engineers came alive. When Jaden Terry picked up his fourth foul for Earlham and had to exit the game, Rose-Hulman went on a 16-4 run to take a three-point deficit and turn it into a nine-point lead with two minutes to go.
Max Chaplin led the Engineers in scoring with 11 points and Kobe Stoudemire added 10 points, while Terry Hicks and Willie Bowman each contributed nine points.
Earlham was led by Tommy Makabu with 18 points and Jaden Terry with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Engineers (11-9 overall, 8-5 HCAC) will hit the road Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff against Bluffton. Earlham dropped to 4-16 and 3-10 respectively.
Rose moved into a three-way tie with Franklin and Transylvania for fourth place in the HCAC.
