Tied with Albion College 13-13 at the end of the first quarter, Rose-Hulman's football team ended up losing to the host Britons 48-19 on Saturday at Sprankle-Sprandel Stadium.
For the Engineers, Jailen Hobbs caught touchdown passes of 96 and 69 yards from Miguel Robertson in the competitive first quarter. Then Ben Klein converted a 29-yard TD off a Robertson aerial to give Rose a 19-13 lead with 10:16 left in the second period.
After that, it was all Albion, which outscored Rose-Hulman 21-0 in the third quarter and 28-0 in the second half.
Hobbs ended up with three receptions for 162 yards and teammate Jay Smith rushed 20 times for 94 yards.
Phillip Jones-Price had three of Albion's five running touchdowns.
The Engineers (1-2) will have next weekend off before playing their homecoming game Sept. 30 against Anderson at Cook Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m. Albion (3-0) will play host to Wisconsin-Stevens Point next Saturday.
Volleyball
• IUPUI 3, Indiana State 1 — Inside the ISU Arena, Kira Holland led Indiana State with 11 kills and 15 digs Friday night, but the host Sycamores were defeated by IUPUI in four sets (25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 26-24) in front of an overflow home crowd.
Ella Scott and Kaitlyn Hamilton added nine kills each for the Sycamores, while Hannah Baudin notched a double-double with 34 assists and 11 digs. Macy Lengacher also had double-digit digs in the match, finishing with 14.
Indiana State got off to a good start in the opening set, with kills by Jadyn Smith and Jamie Brown giving the Sycamores an early lead. The Trees extended that lead to 9-6 following an ace by Scott and a kill from Brown, but a four-point run saw IUPUI go in front midway through. The Jaguars broke the set open with an eight-point run and went on to take the opener 25-17, despite Scott adding a kill and an ace late in the set.
The Sycamores and Jaguars traded early runs in the second set before IUPUI went ahead 11-7. Kills by Hamilton and Holland helped Indiana State even the set at 12, and Karinna Gall added a kill of her own as the Sycamores went ahead 15-13 at the media timeout. Indiana State extended its lead to 21-18 following kills by Scott and Holland, but IUPUI rallied with three straight points to tie it at 21-all. Hamilton and Holland tacked on late kills for the Trees and Asia Povlin gave the Sycamores a 25-23 win in the second with an ace that clipped the net and barely dropped in the court of play.
IUPUI score the first four points of the third set, but the Trees batteled back with kills by Gall and Baudin. Back-to-back kills by Gall and Holland tied the set at eight and consecutive IUPUI attack errors later gave Indiana State a 12-11 advantage. Similar to the first set, IUPUI went on a long scoring run to take a 22-14 lead, and despite three kills between Holland and Scott late in the set, went on to win the third 25-18.
Indiana State took an early fourth-set lead, using an ace from Holland and a pair of kills from Gall to go ahead 8-5. Back-to-back kills by Scott and Madisen Perry, along with an ace from Scott, extended the Sycamore advantage to 11-7, but IUPUI came back to take a 15-13 lead at the media timeout. Kills by Soctt and Holland helped Indiana State retake a 21-20 lead late, and Hamilton added a pair of kills to fend off a set point. IUPUI won three of the last four points, though, to take the set 26-24 and win the match.
Friday’s crowd of 651 was the largest to attend a match at the ISU Arena in its current configuration.
Indiana State (2-8 overall) will open Missouri Valley Conference play with four straight road matches, starting with trips to Belmont on Friday and Murray State next Saturday.
Women's swimming
• Friendly with Ball State — At Muncie, Indiana State opened its 2023-24 season with a friendly meet against Ball State on Saturday morning in the Lewellen Aquatic Center.
The Sycamores' full roster took part in the meet with multiple athletes swimming nearly every event in the field. The meet consisted of the 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard IM, while the divers also competed on both the 1M and 3M boards.
Kaimi Matsumoto was back in full form Saturday as the senior paced the Sycamores in the 50 butterfly to open the day. Her time of 26.15 seconds put her ahead of teammate and newcomer Kayleigh Kelley (26.31), while Chloe Farro (26.76) was third among ISU swimmers in the field.
Kalli Agapios was tops for the Sycamores in the backstroke as the sophomore touched the wall in 27.95. Kate Reeves (28.05) was second overall, while Olivia DiRuzza touched third in 28.10.
Allison Pearson was first for the Sycamores in the 50 breaststroke as the Normal, Ill., native finished in 30.14. Matsumoto was second for ISU (30.54), while Kelley (31.36) rounded out the top three ISU athletes in the field.
Farro paced Indiana State in the 50 freestyle as the rising junior touched the wall in 24.34 to pace ISU. Kelley (24.67) and Matsumoto (24.84) also were in the top three Sycamores in the field.
Kelley rounded out the ISU swimmers in the 100 IM as the freshman finished in 59.79 to pace the Sycamores. Alexandria Cotter was second in 1:00.39, while Matsumoto touched third for ISU in 1:01.29.
The Sycamore divers competed as well with Bailey Betzer, Sierra Bowman, Daniela Orta Castaneda and Zoe Smith going through their sequences Saturday.
ISU will make its home debut Sept. 29 as the Sycamores host the Blue-Gray Exhibition Meet at the Vigo County Aquatic Center. The meet is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
