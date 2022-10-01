After enduring three non-conference losses against tough opponents, Rose-Hulman picked up the first win of its 2022 football season in the Engineers' Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener Saturday afternoon, topping host Anderson 45-7.
Junior quarterback Miguel Robertson tossed three touchdown passes and completed 12 of 20 passes for 109 yards to lead the Rose offensive effort. Grant Ripperda balanced the attack with 121 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Daniel Huery scored a pair of touchdowns, rushing for 63 yards on five carries and recording six receptions for 59 yards. Alex Gresock and Robertson added rushing touchdowns, with Jailen Hobbs and Adam Tice-Saliu contributing receiving touchdowns for the Engineers.
Rose-Hulman rushed for 343 yards on 55 carries and gained 452 total offensive yards in the performance.
The defense was equally impressive, holding Anderson to just 188 yards. Chaikou Sow had a team-high six tackles and one pass breakup for the Engineers.
Rose-Hulman jumped out to a 24-0 lead at the half. Robertson opening the scoring with a 4-yard run, then connected with Hobbs on a 6-yard pass to make the score 14-0 after the first quarter.
The Engineers (1-3 overall, 1-0 HCAC) will play host to Manchester for their annual homecoming game at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Cook Stadium. Anderson dropped to 0-4 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.