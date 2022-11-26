The Rose-Hulman men's basketball team took down Albion College 71-65 on Saturday afternoon.
In the first half, the two teams played a tight game in which neither led by more than two possessions. Rose has its biggest lead at 19-14 before Albion went on a 13-2 run to take their biggest lead at 27-21. Albion would hit a buzzer-beating 3 to take a 34-33 lead going into the halftime break.
In the second half, the Engineers pulled away late and held on for the nonconference victory.
Rose-Hulman senior Max Chaplin led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Freshman Kobe Stoudemire tallied 14 points, while Miles McGowen added another double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Rose shot 44% from 3-point range (12 of 27).
The Engineers (2-3) will return to action Wednesday for a 8 p.m. start at Fontbonne in St. Louis.
Women
• Washington (St. Louis) 61, Rose -Hulman 44 — At Greencastle, Washington University in St. Louis relied on a strong defensive effort to top Rose-Hulman in a battle of previously unbeaten teams Saturday in DePauw's Midwest Challenge.
Rose and Wash. U. competed in a tight battle for much of the first half, with the Engineers taking a 15-13 lead early in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Nola Wilson. Jamie Baum later tied the score at 19-19 with a score at the 4:37 mark of the second quarter.
Wash. U. relied on its defense to answer with a 15-0 run that extended into the third quarter. The Bears led the rest of the way to improve to 4-0 for the season.
Maya Arnott led the Wash. U. offense with 13 points as the Bears shot 40% from the field and recorded a 41-30 rebounding edge.
Baum paced the Rose-Hulman offense with 14 points and tied for team-high honors with seven rebounds. Mira Randolph also reached double figures with 12 points.
Rose (2-1) will face No. 24-ranked DePauw in the third-place game of the Midwest Challenge at 2 p.m. Sunday in Greencastle.
