The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology baseball winning streak reached six games after a 10-5 win over Alma College on Sunday at Art Nehf Field.
Rose-Hulman also completed a 3-game series sweep of Alma that included wins by 4-0, 9-6 and 10-5 margins.
On Sunday, Andy Krajecki led the FIghtin’ Engineer offense with four runs scored, a home run and a double. Ben Christiansen added two singles and four RBIs.
Other Rose-Hulman players with multiple hits included Kade Kline with two singles and one run scored; and Connor O’Connell wth a double, a single and one run scored. Peter Rogers sored two runs with one RBIs, and Dalton Busboom added one run and one RBI.
Warren Goik came out of the bullpen with four shutout innings to pick up his first career win. Goik allowed just one hit with three strikeouts in the performance. Korey Marlow added three strikeouts in a three-inning start.
Rose-Hulman improved to 7-3 on the season with its sixth consecutive win. Alma dropped to 4-10-1 on the campaign. The Fightin’ Engineers return to action with a 3-game home series against Wisconsin-Oshkosh that starts with a doubleheader on Saturday.
