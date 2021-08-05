For the second time in the 2021 calendar year, Rose-Hulman’s football program is preparing to kick off a new season.
As you may recall, Rose and the rest of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference schools pushed back what would have been their normal 2020 fall football schedule to a limited version in the spring of 2021 because of COVID-19.
The Engineers were originally slated to play seven spring HCAC games, but two were called off and they finished with a 4-1 record, one-half game behind first-place Hanover (4-0).
“We were pleased with the way the spring season went,” Rose-Hulman coach Jeff Sokol assessed. “Obviously, we would have liked a better outcome against Hanover [losing 27-24 on a last-minute field goal].”
So now the Engineers are back to normal . . . sort of.
With the Delta variant of COVID-19 still making its presence felt in the United States, the NCAA this week sent all levels of its competitions, including Division III, an email detailing how schools should handle the combination of vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes within their programs.
WIth Rose’s fall season set to begin Sept. 4 at home against Wabash College, which did not play at all during the 2020-21 school year, Sokol is becoming familiar with the new NCAA protocols right before his players report to practice next Tuesday.
“There will be much discussion between now and when the players arrive here on everything we need to do to do everything safely,” Sokol said.
Sokol said Rose-Hulman’s head athletic trainer, Scott Keller, will be the athletic department’s go-to man for administering the new protocols. Keller also received the NCAA’s message.
“Everybody will not be vaccinated,” Sokol pointed out from his phone conversations with players. “But we will have a very high percentage of our players vaccinated.”
Regarding the uniqueness of having two seasons in one calendar year, Sokol said it doesn’t feel that strange.
“It doesn’t feel that weird really,” he said. “Once we started doing our preseason preparation, it felt pretty normal. I’m just excited to see everybody.”
One disadvantage to playing a spring season followed by a fall season is the possibility of an athlete getting injured in the spring and not having enough time to recover for the fall. Sokol said that situation affected one potential starter, who will sit out the 2021 fall campaign because of a knee injury.
But the Engineers do return senior running back Shane Welshans and senior linebackers Michael Stevens and Andrew Hesse.
Welshans and Hesse have been named second-team All-Americans by D3football.com, while Welshans and Stevens were named second-team NCAA Division III Preseason All-Americans by the 2021 Lindy’s Sports College Football Preview Magazine and they were named to the College Football America Yearbook “Starting Team” for Division III. That is the equivalent of a first-team preseason All-American selection.
Also worth noting, 23 seniors played in the spring season for Rose. Because of the NCAA’s special rule regarding athletes who missed 2020 action because of the coronavirus, all could have returned with one more year of eligibility in the fall..
But 22 of them graduated, leaving only one returnee — quarterback Andrew Dion, who’s been starting since he arrived as a freshman in 2017.
“We’ll be missing some really great players,” Sokol noted.
“We’ve got a really nice nucleus of players back. The only place where we got hit hard was our offensive line.”
2021 Rose-Hulman fall football schedule
Sept. 4 — Wabash, 7 p.m. (Rose-Hulman Night)
Sept. 11 — at Trine U., 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 — at Hope, 2 p.m.
Oct. 2 — at Defiance*, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 — Hanover*, 2 p.m. (homecoming)
Oct. 16 — Anderson*, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 — at Manchester*, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 — Bluffton*, 1:30 p.m. (Hall of Fame Game)
Nov. 6 — at Franklin*, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 13 — Mount St. Joseph*, 1:30 p.m. (Senior Day)
* — denotes HCAC game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.