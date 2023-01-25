Rose-Hulman and Hanover entered Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game tied for fourth place in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings.
The Panthers had recorded a 73-61 home victory over Rose on Dec. 14 and they completed a season sweep of the Engineers with a come-from-behind 84-78 win.
Rose-Hulman jumped out to a 27-14 first-half ead over the preseason HCAC favorites before the Panthers ran off 15 straight points to take the lead at 29-27 with 7:03 left in the first half.
“We got lackadaisical with the basketball,” first-year Rose coach Nick Sales admitted. “We had a couple turnovers, gave them momentum and had a couple of breakdowns defensively.
“They’re a good team and that’s why they were the preseason No. 1 team in the coaches poll.”
Rose-Hulman scored the final five points of the first half with a 43-42 lead and assumed a 48-42 lead at intermission.
The Engineers hit 18 of 30 shots in the first half (60 percent) — including 6 of 7 from 3-point range.
The second half was a different story, however. Rose cooled off to hit just 11 of 33 overall and 2 of 12 from behind the arc.
That dropoff led to Hanover matching its first-half output with 42 points while holding the hosts to just 30 points in the final 20 minutes.
“I thought we had some looks that we would normally knock down, especially at home, and they just didn’t go our way,” Sales said. “I thought this was probably the best game we executed in a long time. Offensively I thought we moved the basketball really well. Our shots just didn’t go down towards the last eight minutes and a half.
“They made the shots down the stretch and that’s why they won the game.”
Hanover led 76-69 with five minutes to play, and while Rose-Hulman chipped away the Engineers could never regain the lead.
South Vermillion High School graduate Brice Gilman was hampered by foul trouble and played less than usual in the second half. He hit a free throw with 37 seconds left to help the Panthers maintain their lead.
Ty Houston led the Panthers with 28 points, while Edgewood graduate Coleman Sater had a career-high 25.
Rose was led by Miles McGowen with 19 points and Terry Hicks and Max Chaplin each added 11.
Hanover improved to 11-7 overall and 7-4 in the HCAC, while Rose-Hulman fell to 9-9 and 6-5 respectively.
Sales has enjoyed his first season at Rose and he thinks his team — which has dropped three straight games — can put things together for a HCAC tourney run.
“We’ve battled with some really good teams, whether it be non-conference or in the conference, and we just gotta keep coming together,” Sales said. “Especially with what they have to handle academically here is unlike any school in our league.
“I’m being patient and I told these guys after the game that I’m gonna keep fighting and I’m gonna keep working and trying to do my best to put you guys in the best position as possible. I just need them to stay together and keep learning and growing and start playing our best basketball toward the end of the year.”
