Rose chalks up homecoming victory to improve to 2-0 in HCAC

Rose-Hulman's football team jumped out to a 41-7 halftime lead and cruised to a 48-14 homecoming victory over Manchester on Saturday at Cook Stadium.
The victory also improved the Engineers' Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference record to 2-0 after they started the season 0-3 in non-conference matchups.
On Saturday, junior quarterback Miguel Robertson completed 21 of 25 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns to lead a balanced offensive attack. Daniel Huery added three TD receptions in a strong performance, gaining 124 yards on 10 receptions.
Jay Smith led the ground attack with 83 yards on 14 carries. Lance Shelton added 70 rushing yards and one touchdown and Grant Ripperda rushed for 35 yards and another score as Rose had three touchdowns each by passing and rushing.
Rose-Hulman outgained Manchester 484 yards to 262 in the dominant performance. Kyzer Bowen had a team-high 10 tackles and Riley Roberts added a monster performance with seven tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and 1 sack. Tyce Miller added an interception with a 46-yard return and Rashard Brown hauled in an interception for the Engineers.
Manchester was held to 15 of 32 through the air for 138 yards and 2 interceptions by the Rose-Hulman defense.
Rose jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the opening quarter. Robertson and Huery opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown strike to make the score 7-0 in the first minute. Kyle Rehberg booted a 24-yard field goal to push the lead to 10-0.
Ripperda scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and Rehberg kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Rose-Hulman a 20-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Robertson connected with Alex Gresock on a 14-yard touchdown pass to make the score 27-0. Shelton capped Rose's first-half scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run as the Engineer lead reached 34-7 at the break.
In the second half, Robertson and Huery added another TD pass of 2 yards to push the lead to 41-7. The first play of the fourth quarter was the final score of the day, as Rick Easterwood threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Huery for his third receiving score of the afternoon.
The Engineers will return to action next Saturday at Bluffton. Manchester dropped to 1-4 and 0-2 respectively.
