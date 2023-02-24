Rose-Hulman defended a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer and Miles McGowen finished with a career-high 27 points as the Engineers picked up a 66-63 victory over No. 1 seed and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference final four host Manchester and advanced to Saturday's tournament championship game.
With Friday's triumph, Rose (17-10) will face Anderson (17-9) for the HCAC tournament championship at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be played at Manchester and the winning team will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
In addition to McGowen's offensive outburst, which included 12-for-19 marksmanship from the field, the 6-foot-7 sophomore added 14 rebounds and two steals. Willie Bowman contributed 12 points, including a key shot in the final minute to help secure the victory.
Rose-Hulman led 62-51 before Manchester pulled within 64-60 on a 3-pointer by Zach Sawyer with 1:27 remaining. The visitors worked the shot clock on the next possession and Bowman hit a 15-foot jumper with the 0:56 left to make the score 66-60.
Quentez Columbus scored a conventional three-point play on the next possession to lower the Rose advantage to 66-63. The Engineers ran the shot clock on the next possession before missing a running jumper and the host squad gained possession with 10 seconds remaining down by three points.
The Spartans missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key but grabbed the offensive rebound to get one last shot at the tie. A 3-pointer on the left wing rimmed out at the buzzer, securing the win for fourth-seeded Rose-Hulman.
Ty Lynas led the Manchester offense with 17 points and Quentez Columbus scored 16 for the Spartans.
Rose advances to the HCAC tournament championship game for the first time since 2018 under first-year head coach Nick Sales. The Engineers have reached the HCAC title game for the seventh time in the last 14 years.
Manchester finished 16-10 this season. Three of its losses were to the Engineers.
