A season of surprises continues for the Rose-Hulman women's basketball program.
The college announced early Thursday morning that Engineers head coach Jon Prevo is retiring after 17 seasons as the women's head coach. It college's news release states that his retirement was effective Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Rose-Hulman abruptly cancelled the women's basketball season on Dec. 3 following the Engineers' 74-47 loss to NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked Transylvania in Hulbert Arena. Athletic Director Ayanna Tweedy said in an email that day that the cancellation of the season was being done “to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers.” Seven Engineers players participated in that Dec. 3 game.
The Engineers had records of 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference at the time of the cancellation.
In Thursday morning's announcement of Prevo's retirement, the college said a national search will begin after the holiday break for the program's next head coach.
Prevo completes his Fightin' Engineer career with an overall record of 213-189, including 149-107 in regular season conference games. The Rose-Hulman women's basketball program reached the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2017 and 2018 and won Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018 under Prevo's leadership.
The graduating class of 2019 finished with a 91-19 record in their 4-year era, including a 45-2 home record that included the nation's longest consecutive home winning streak at 38 games. Rose-Hulman also set an HCAC record with 39 consecutive conference wins from January 2017-January 2019.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Coach Prevo for his leadership and service to the department. He has been vital to the growth of this sport and we wish him the best in retirement," Tweedy said in the Thursday morning news release.
Prevo completed 29 basketball seasons at Rose-Hulman, serving as the longest tenured coach of the women's program (17 years). He also previously served as the men's basketball assistant coach for 12 years. The Engineer men's team had a record of 184-128 in 12 seasons under the work of then-head coach Jim Shaw and Prevo.
When the cancellation of the 2022-23 season was announced, Tweedy said the college's administration would be meeting the following week to determine the next steps for the program.
“Our mission at Rose-Hulman is a safe and equitable student-athlete experience,” Tweedy said in the Dec. 3 email. “The low roster numbers for this year’s team cause a potential risk for the mental and physical health and safety of our players. Although this decision is disappointing for all involved, it is the right decision for the overall best interest of our student-athletes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.