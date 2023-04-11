Rose-Hulman graduate Andrew "Andy" Cain will be the first Engineer inducted into the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Hall of Fame this June in Orlando, Fla.
Cain joins an impactful group of inductees, including Rick Miller (Bentley soccer), recent Big Ten commissioner and Chicago Bears vice president Kevin Warren (Grand Canyon basketball) and women's basketball standout player and coach Lindsey Whalen (Minnesota basketball).
The College Sports Communicators Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will include the presentation of the 2023 Dick Enberg Award to former Indiana Fever star player Tamika Catchings, the Founder of Catch the Stars Foundation. Holly Rowe from ESPN will host the event.
The ceremony takes place June 13 as part of the College Sports Communicators and NACDA conventions in Orlando. The event begins at 11:45 a.m. and will be streamed live on AcademicAllAmerica.com and CSCommunicators.com.
Cain, a 1999 graduate, enjoyed a successful pitching career for the Rose baseball team and more importantly an impactful career defending the United States in a variety of roles.
Cain served as commanding officer for the USS Helena from May 2018-June 2021 before completing his tour in command. Currently, Cain serves as military assistant to the Under Secretary for Nuclear Security at the National Nuclear Security Administration.
The United States currently has a fleet of 71 submarines, each of which has one commanding officer. Cain served as commanding officer of the USS Helena (SSN 725) for four years after completing a 20-year training commanding officer training path in the U.S. Navy.
Cain began his career at Navy Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Fla. He later accepted a first post with the USS Maryland based in Georgia, becoming a division and later ship navigator aboard the USS Buffalo.
Cain was then promoted to executive officer, the second in command of a ship. He was then selected for the command track and waited a number of years for the opportunity to command his own sub.
In 2018, he was installed as captain of the USS Helena, a fast-attack sub, and completed a defined tour in this role before moving into his new position.
As a Rose-Hulman baseball player, Cain set career school records for pitching ERA (1.99) and complete games (31). He ranks No. 2 in school history in innings pitched (312.1) and shutouts (seven) and No. 3 in pitching wins (28) and strikeouts (258).
Cain recorded the best single-season pitching performance in the modern era at Rose in 1999, finishing 14-2 with a 1.42 ERA, 15 complete games in 16 starts, and in 127 innings pitched, struck out 132 while walking just 16. He was named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year, a Second-Team ABCA All-American and a Third-Team Academic All-American in 1999.
Cain joins a total of 170 Academic All-Americans inducted into the Academic All-America Hall of Fame since its inception in 1988.
