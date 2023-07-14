A freshman had the baseball in his leather glove, atop the mound late on Championship Sunday — June 4 — for Indiana State.
The Sycamores had previously given up six runs, four earned through four frames against Iowa. The Sycamores were one win away from cementing the inaugural NCAA Terre Haute Regional.
Coach Mitch Hannahs inserted first-year righty Jacob Pruitt as the third arm of the day for the Trees.
The underclassman quelled the former barrage from the Hawkeyes of seven hits, including two homers, one that brought in a pair of runs.
In his fifth-inning reprieve of junior lefty Cam Edmonson, who walked a Hawkeye that later swiped second base, Pruitt made the first batter a statue for the first putout, on a full count.
He then forced a foul out in left field to get out of the frame.
The Sycamores broke out of the 6-6 deadlock with multiple runs and the Trees never relented after this go-ahead sequence.
Pruitt fanned a second batter before giving up a single and making way for junior Cameron Holycross.
“It was really surreal, I was told to be ready to throw any game throughout the postseason,” Pruitt said. “It’s hard to believe that, as a freshman. I was ready for it and they called on my number in a big spot there with a runner on second, one out in the sixth. I was able to get out of that inning and go back out and get the first guy out. I gave up a single to the next guy, and then we were able to hold onto the lead the rest of the game.”
With that effective frame, Pruitt earned the winning decision, his second as a Sycamore. The 11-8 win and unblemished regional run booked the squad's flight to Fort Worth, Texas as the school’s first regional victor in 37 years.
“The vibes were up for sure in the clubhouse,” he said. “Every game we rolled into, [we were] expecting to win [late in the year] just because we had that much confidence in everybody, we were rolling on all cylinders.”
It’s been a little more than a month since qualifying that stage as one of 16 best teams in the nation, now Pruitt's stellar play is going beyond Terre Haute and reverberating in Lima, Ohio, amid summer ball.
With the Locos, in Great Lakes action, he went 19.1 innings, nearly matching his experience with ISU, four of his five appearances came from the bullpen. He totaled 25 strikeouts, six walks, one earned run and 10 hits for a 0.47 ERA.
His 3-1 showing was consistent with a routine of getting run every four games. He got a start July 4 before shutting it down for the summer.
“It was a little ramped up, I got back into a good routine,” he said. “My first day down there I threw two innings. It wasn’t like I came in unbuilt up. I was built up from the season, still.”
He has a two-week break before being rescheduled to resume workouts.
“I can take away the ability to control the game, I was working on my changeup and I developed a cutter trying to get lefties out more effectively,” he said. “With the way I was calling the games it was really easy to develop those pitches and work on them.”
The underclassman went 21.1 innings in his debut season in the Wabash Valley with 25 fanned batters, 10 walks, 17 earned runs and 26 hits.
With two of the three weekend starters on the team graduating, there will be ample vying for spots in the starting and relieving rotations.
“I think the biggest thing is just being consistent with three or four pitches,” Pruitt, who will be a sophomore, said. “Last year I was a fastball-slider guy, so I’m trying to get more consistent with my changeup. If I can throw three to four pitches for strikes that bodes well for success.”
Fellow sophomore righty Max McEwen has given up a run in four innings with the Locos with one hit, four walks and three strikeouts.
The precision on the bump from the ISU pitching staff extends to other leagues this summer. Edmonson and lefty junior Zach Davidson had strong contributions for Wilson Tobs.
“I think the biggest part about our pitching staff last year was everybody was learning off of everybody,” Pruitt said.
“[Senior Matt] Jachec and [departed Connor] Fenlong were the big leaders. They were teaching us a lot of things philosophy-wise. A mentality that everybody was able to adapt, adjust and implement to their games. I feel like a lot of that has to do with the success we’ve been having. We were just aggressive and going after hitters just because we trusted our stuff.”
Jachec was the 18th round (548th pick) in Tuesday’s Major League Baseball draft and Fenlong was picked up by the Kansas City Royals as an undrafted free agent.
Pruitt, who is one year removed from being a Yorktown graduate, rise to the occasion in front of capacity crowd of 2,418 at Bob Warn Field, an unexpected first chapter with ISU.
A sight for his first go on campus, that exceeded his vision of the moment coming in, “never think that in a million years,” he said.
