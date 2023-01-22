After the Indiana State women's basketball team went ahead by 12 for a second time on a triple by senior Anna McKendree to close the third quarter, Bradley mounted a final push in a 71-60 loss on Sunday in Peoria, Ill.
The Braves (3-16, 0-8 Missouri Valley Conference) got within one point when McKendree, who had 14 points, scored in the paint on a dish from junior Mya Glanton to stretch it to 56-53 with 4:37 left.
Glanton dropped a season-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Her previous best was seven points this year.
Nearly two minutes later, senior Caitlin Anderson stepped into a timely left-wing jumper for her first bucket on an assist from senior Del'Janae Williams, to go up three.
Williams, who came in leading the Sycamores (8-9, 3-5) in points with 13.4 a game, nearly recorded a triple-double with eight points, a game-high nine assists and nine boards.
Anderson added an and-1 finish on the Trees' next field goal for a six-point cushion. The Braves couldn't get within one possession for the remainder of the contest.
Junior Chelsea Cain secured a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Sycamores host Belmont on Friday in Hulman Center.
