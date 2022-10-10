High school volleyball takes the spotlight this week, with a few sectionals in the Wabash Valley starting on Tuesday and the statewide contests starting or continuing on Thursday and Saturday.
West Vigo will be one of the first teams to take the floor when the Vikings take on Indian Creek at Edgewood at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It's a tall task -- play on words intended -- because the Braves won in three sets at West Vigo earlier this season and did so without 6-foot-4 Faith Wiseman.
One historic moment on Tuesday will occur at Clay City, where Dugger Union participates in its first IHSAA tournament as a charter school and plays the host Eels.
Sectional by sectional, here is the outlook:
- Class 4A Avon Sectional -- This may not be the toughest sectional in the state, but it might be the least easy. There might not be a state champion in the field, but there's no easy team to beat either, which includes Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South.
Coach Trenton Smith's Patriots are 19-14 and in one semifinal Saturday against the survivor between defending champion Brownsburg and Plainfield, which may have the best player in the state back in its lineup.
"The offense is firing on all cylinders and performing at the highest level they've played all season," Smith reported. "As the defense continues to stay scrappy, the Patriots look forward to making a push for a sectional title.
South, 24-7, is in Saturday's first semifinal opener against the host team and the sectional's perennial power. Avon beat the Braves in a close match during the season.
"We're playing better the last week," said coach Brian Payne. "We're focusing on limiting hitting errors, improving serve receive and serving . . . serving will be huge for us."
- Class 3A Edgewood Sectional -- The girls from Brownstown Central have returned to a sectional closer to home (at home, actually) and will not be missed. The Braves probably won't miss the drive to Ellettsville either.
Northview won the Western Indiana Conference championship and may not have to face anything but conference opponents in the three matches the Knights would need to win to advance.
"The team has grown a lot compared to last year," said coach Scott McDonald of the 25-5 Knights. "Knowing what to expect in the [sectional] environment will be key."
- Class 2A Greencastle Sectional -- Riverton Parke has a bye to the semifinals and a Banks of the Wabash championship on its resume, which might make the Panthers the favorite.
- Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional -- Linton got to the semistate championship match last season and has a first-round bye. Sullivan, dropping down to Class 2A, could run into the Miners in the championship match after losing an 18-16 fifth set to the Miners a couple of weeks ago.
- Class A Clay City Sectional -- This one looks like a wide-open affair that includes five SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference teams.
- Class A Rossville Sectional -- North Vermillion gets shifted north and plays the host team on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.