Riverton Parke High School has announced it will not be able to take part in next week's IHSAA volleyball sectional.
A Twitter post by the Riverton Parke athletic department stated the following:
"Riverton Parke volleyball match at home on Monday vs North Central and Sectional next Thursday at North Putnam are cancelled. Our season is concluded."
Riverton Parke volleyball match at home on Monday vs North Central and Sectional next Thursday at North Putnam are cancelled. Our season is concluded.— Riverton Parke Athletics (@RP_Athletics) October 9, 2020
Riverton Parke has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Panthers have already canceled football games against Parke Heritage (scheduled for Friday) and Covington (scheduled for Oct. 16) as a result of the outbreak.
In a tweet on Thursday, Southwest Parke Community Schools Superintendent Phil Harrison indicated that Riverton Parke High School had one staff case, two student cases and six staff members quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. Harrison also said 95 students were quarantined due to exposure to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Riverton Parke's high school enrollment is 308.
The Panthers' volleyball season becomes the first among the fall sports to be canceled due to COVID-19 in the Tribune-Star's circulation area.
To date, IHSAA postseasons in girls golf, boys soccer, girls soccer and boys tennis have taken place without interruptions. Cross country begins its postseason on Saturday. Volleyball begins next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.