Riverton Parke running game proves Hazzard-ous to T-Birds

Coach Brad Sanders didn’t think his Riverton Parke Panthers had a good week of practice, falling into the trap many high school football teams do in being thrown off their regular routine due to fall break.
The Panthers limped to a 14-8 lead over host North Central after one period Friday night, in spite of their 7-2 record compared to the 1-8 mark of the Thunderbirds.
An injury to sophomore quarterback Kyle Price caused Sanders to move star tailback Derron Hazzard behind center and the results were wildly successful.
Hazzard finished with 255 yards rushing on 18 carries and five touchdowns, adding two pass completions for 55 yards and another TD, as the Panthers won 56-22 to advance to the IHSAA sectional semifinals next week at Covenant Christian
Sanders had no doubt at what led his team to come out of its early doldrums and steamroll its way to victory.
“Hazzard has a lot to do with that,” he said. “He’s a pretty special player. We went to Derron after Kyle got hurt, and we had gone to Derron against North Vermillion in the spread look. We left it in the offense, and it gave us a different look.”
It took Hazzard 11 seconds to make an impact on the game, as he took a handoff at the Panther 35 on the first play of the game and raced untouched to the end zone for a score and a 6-0 lead.
North Central bounced right back, marching 6 yards in nine plays with Lane Hargis scoring on an 11-yard run. He added the conversion for an 8-6 lead.
Hazzard scored a 2-yard touchdown to close out the ensuing drive for a 14-8 lead that his team would never relinquish.
Hazzard added four more touchdowns in the second quarter and Sean Vester added another on a 38-yard TD pass from Hazzard. Wyatt Ison returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and North Central’s only score in the second period.
The Panthers held a commending 48-16 lead at halftime, and needed to get the first score of the half to activate the running clock.
Senior Michael Fellows provided that score with a 25-yard TD run in the third period for a 56-16 lead.
North Central scored once in the final quarter on a 73-yard TD pass from Kam Fagg to Ison.
The Panthers improved to 8-2 with the win, as they continue to add to one of the best seasons in school history. They have won the most games since going 8-4 in 2006 and have broken a string of 15 straight losing seasons.
Next up for the Panthers is No. 11-ranked Covenant Christian, which blew out RP’s county rival Parke Heritage 66-0 on Friday night.
“They are pretty good,” Sanders said. “I haven’t seen any film on them yet, but they are a pretty good team. They were ranked in the top five early in the season.
“This has been our best season in 15 years and we are pretty happy that we have everything rolling,” he added. “We have our younger kids rolling and the program is in a good place.”
Jacob Hopton had an interception for the Panthers in the second quarter.
Riverton Parke 14 34 8 0 — 56
North Central 8 8 0 6 — 22
RP — Hazzard 65 run (run failed)
NC — Hargis 11 run (Hargis run)
RP — Hazzard 2 run (Hazzard run)
RP — Hazzard 9 run (run failed)
RP — Hazzard 68 run (pass failed)
RP — Hazzard 21 run (Burns run)
NC — Ison 70 kickoff return (Fagg run)
RP — Hazzard 20 run (Hopton run)
RP — Vester 38 pass from Hazzard (run failed)
RP — Fellows 25 run (Hazzard run)
NC — Ison 73 pass from Fagg (run failed)
RP NC
First downs 6 6
Rushes-yards 31-304 17-56
Passing 2-2-0 4-9-1
Passing yards 55 106
Penalties-yards 3-45 5-55
Punts-avg. 2-34.5 3-18
Individual statistics
Rushing: RP — Hazzard 18-255, Fellows 4-39, Hopton 3-9, Burns 1-4, Price 1-0, Vester 5-15, Koch 2-(-9), Hartman 1-4; NC — Manning 3-6, Hargis 6-37, Fagg 2-13, Kelley 2-(-1), Walters 2-(-9), Dodge 2-16.
Passing: RP — Hazzard 2-2-0 55; NC — Fagg 4-9-1.
Receiving: RP — Hopton 1-17, Vester 1-38; Ison 3-106, Thomas 1-3.
Next — Riverton Parke (8-2) plays at Covenant Christian on Friday in the sectional semifinals. North Central ended its season at 1-9.
