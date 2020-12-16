Riverton Parke out of Classic, replacement being sought

A message left by the Southwest Parke Community School Corp. on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon indicated Riverton Parke will not be competing in the 2020 Wabash Valley Classic boys basketball tournament.
“There have been some who have expressed concern about this cancellation of activities [because of COVID-19 concerns] and its negative impact on the boys basketball team being able to participate in the Wabash Valley Classic Tournament,” the message said. “The IHSAA governs student athletics and participation. The IHSAA makes it clear that students have to be ‘fit’ to participate in game play and they define fitness as having completed 10 practices prior to game play.
“Our high school boys basketball team is currently under quarantine. The team would not have enough practices available to them once they come off of their current quarantine to participate in the Wabash Valley Classic as it is. I know this is not what anyone wants to hear, but it is true and tremendously unfortunate.”
Riverton Parke athletic director Charlie Martin’s response to a Tribune-Star text confirmed this to be accurate.
“We cannot start team activities until Dec. 28,” Martin said. “That’s for all sports, including boys basketball.”
At the moment, that drops the number of teams participating in the 21st annual post-Christmas Classic — taking place at two different high school gyms for the first time ever this year (Terre Haute North and host Terre Haute South) — from 16 to 15. On the original bracket, the Panthers were slated to face South Vermillion in the first round at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at South.
Attempts will be made to fill Riverton Parke’s place with a different school in the first round and beyond, said ADs Ed Jarvis of Terre Haute South and Kris Painter of Terre Haute North.
“I feel bad for the kids and coaches at Riverton Parke,” Jarvis noted. “One of the goals of us trying to keep this tournament is to make these players and coaches have a normal season. . . . The lesson of 2020 is to be flexible. We still think we can get this done.”
“I feel badly for [the Panthers] and their student-athletes but support their decision as they have to do what is best for their school community,” Painter added. “We are working on getting a team to replace them to keep the bracket intact.”
The Classic is scheduled for Dec. 26 and Dec. 28-30.
