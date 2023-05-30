Riverton Parke softball aimed at its first regional title since 2010 but fell 4-1 at Rossville Tuesday in Class A action.
It was the second straight year that Rossville eliminated Riverton Parke.
The Panthers trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth before the deficit was stretched.
Riverton Parke (20-10) finished the year winning 15 of their final 20 games.
Rossville will play fourth-ranked Cowan at Frankfort on Saturday in the semistate semifinal.
