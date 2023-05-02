Entering as a pinch-hitter, Indiana State senior Miguel Rivera batted twice in extra innings and found lightning in a bottle in the closing duel Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field.
He cracked a walk-off solo home run over the right-field wall to clinch a 5-4 comeback win after the Sycamores’ baseball team trailed 4-2 earlier.
The Fighting Illini forced additional frames after knotting the game on the opening pitch of the ninth inning — their second solo homer.
In the 10th, the Illini got another homer from senior Braden Comia, down 0-2 in the count with one out.
The No. 15-ranked Sycamores (29-13) were one strike away from getting to the bottom of the inning without more damage when first baseman Drake Westcott singled to center field for the team’s lone RBI in the park.
Catcher Camden Janik scored from second base.
The Sycamores showed life when junior Josue Urdaneta got on base from a walk to lead off the frame.
After Joe Kido pinch-hit for Keegan Watson, who made a highlight-reel grab earlier to expunge a run, Kido struck out swinging. Junior Parker Stinson checked in for Grant Magill.
He was hit by a pitch on a full count to take first.
Rivera stepped into the box in sophomore Henry Brown’s stead. Brown, Rivera and designated hitter Luis Herandez were the only Sycamores to notch multiple hits.
This move by coach Mitch Hannahs paid dividends. Rivera loaded the bases with one away after reaching low for an outfield single to battle back from falling behind 0-2.
That’s when senior Seth Gergely slapped contact into the infield for a sacrifice RBI to play Urdaneta. A throw to second was made for the initial out by junior Brody Harding but he juggled it on the exchange from his glove to barehand and lost it several feet behind the bag.
This was the only error of the game for either side and it proved detrimental for the Illini as Stinson easily crossed the plate to extend the game.
The teams combined for 11 strikeouts on the next 15 at-bats before Rivera powered ISU through.
Also worth noting, ISU pitchers Brennyn Cutts, Cameron Holycross, Jared Spencer, Simon Gregerson and Zach Davidson combined to strike out 23 Illinois batters.
Davidson picked up the win.
Indiana State swept its two-game series with Illinois this year after sweeping Purdue earlier and topped Indiana, once, all Big Ten foes.
The Trees travel to Peoria, Ill., on Friday for the start of a three-game series with Bradley.
