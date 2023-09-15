The Blue Key Victory Bell awarded to the Indiana State-Ball State winner has been collecting dust in the Wabash Valley for the past nine years.
The Sycamores football squad topped the Cardinals 27-20 in 2014 — their most recent meeting.
Inside Scheumann Stadium, a shell-shocked BSU crowd witnessed former ISU quarterback Mike Perish toss a 28-yard touchdown to Kyani Harris, who snatched it in traffic and battled through multiple defenders for the go-ahead score with less than four minutes to go.
The Sycamores were led by then-coach Mike Sanford.
ISU (0-2) will make the 138-mile trek northeast to Muncie to renew the rivalry at 2 p.m. Saturday. The holders of the Victory Bell will display it on their sideline — one year ahead of the centennial for this grudge match.
However, ISU, a member of the FCS Missouri Valley Football Conference, and BSU, from the FBS Mid-American Conference, have met only three times since 1992.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for the Mid-American Conference,” Indiana State coach Curt Mallory said. “I spent eight years coaching in the Mid-American Conference. [I] had my first opportunity coaching at Ball State. I’ve got a lot of great memories, worked as an assistant coach, [the] best staff I’ve ever been a part of.
“Obviously I’m a head coach and I think the staff I have now is the best. But a lot of the things that I modeled when I first got an opportunity to coach here is what I’ve done here. I worked for a gentleman by the name of Bill Lynch. Most know that name. It’s one of the most renowned names in Indiana. I worked for him for six years.”
The Cardinals (0-2) have won six of the past seven matchups. Before ISU’s most recent win that brought the prized bronze bell to campus, ISU last had possession of it in 1987 — BSU regained it the following year.
This year, the ISU offense has sputtered.
The Trees are averaging 3.5 points on offense, all of which came from a 75-yard touchdown runback by sophomore Maddix Blackwell, and they are allowing 34 points a game, 14 came from two interception returns and a safety.
“We take a lot of pride in [defense],” Blackwell said. “We want to do more to help our offense, if our offense is struggling it’s on us to get them better spots to get the ball down low for them to punch it in for us. We take a lot of pride in it. We don’t want to say, ‘Oh, the offense hasn’t scored yet.’ It’s, ‘We haven’t helped them score either.’”
Blackwell is averaging 10 tackles a game, which is tied for 28th in the nation. The safety has been a solid security blanket in the secondary with junior Rylan Cole out with an injury. Cole is likely out again against the Cardinals, as well as sophomore quarterback Cade Chambers.
The defense has labored to get off the field with stops on third down.
ISU has allowed its two foes, Eastern Illinois and Indiana, to move the sticks on 17 of 28 third-down scenarios, which is 107th among 113 schools in FCS.
The Sycamores have stymied opponents on three fourth-down tries.
Mallory said he liked what he saw from both of his fronts after watching the tape following last Saturday's loss in Bloomington.
“The defense is continuing to get better,” he assessed. “When I watched [the Indiana film] on Saturday, I thought our offensive line didn’t get pushed around. We didn’t get pushed around on either side of the football.”
Senior lineman Jose Vazquez, whom Mallory singled out for sound leadership so far, said there can be improvements made on the offensive front.
“I think after the first two weeks we want more,” Vazquez said. “We expect more out of ourselves up front so stay to everything we’ve been taught and coached, but just get back on track with that and play physical and out physical them up front.”
Mallory also noted the play of true freshman offensive lineman Jude McCoskey, who started for the first time at IU, and the sideline-to-sideline activity from junior linebacker Garrett Ollendieck.
The Cardinals will open their home slate Saturday after 44-14 and 45-3 losses against Kentucky and Georgia respectively. BSU’s 44.5 points allowed through two weeks is 128th among 132 FBS programs.
Ball State has crossed the goal line once on the ground and once through the air while averaging 8.5 points per contest.
The Cardinals are disciplined. They have only committed seven penalties and with 26.6 yards given up, those stats rank ninth and seventh in the country.
“We’ve got to take care of the football,” Mallory said. “It’s going to start with running the football. It’s going to start with stopping the run.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.