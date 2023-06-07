Wednesday was a roller-coaster day for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
The fourth overall draft pick again took only second-team snaps in team drills, but Steichen said the quarterbacks continue to share reps with the starters overall.
Richardson struggled during a two-minute drill at the end of practice, going 3 for 7 and having two potential interceptions dropped by cornerback Tony Brown. Still, the rookie marched the offense to the 4-yard line before Brown broke up a fourth-and-2 pass in the end zone.
Richardson was 5-for-9 in team drills overall and had the most impressive completion of the practices open to the media this spring in an early seven-on-seven drill. The quarterback threw the ball nearly 60 yards through the air and dropped a pass over safety Nick Cross and into new wide receiver Breshad Perriman’s hands along the sideline.
Had the play been live, it would have been a 60-plus yard touchdown.
“He’s got a strong arm,” said Perriman, who signed with Indianapolis on Monday. “You can tell he takes leadership. He takes over the huddle. His arm ability is crazy. Seeing the flick of the wrist [and] the ball – he can put it wherever he wants.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.