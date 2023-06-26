After stints as a NCAA Division I women's basketball assistant at Louisville, Marshall and Cincinnati, Devrinn Paul has stepped into the head coaching role for the Division III Rose-Hulman women's basketball program.
Paul will be leading a restart of the Engineers women's program. Rose-Hulman halted its 2022-23 season on Dec. 3 with a 2-3 record. At the time, Athletic Director Ayanna Tweedy cited low roster numbers and safety concerns for the student-athletes as the reason for the unexpected cancelation. The college also announced the retirement of then-women's coach Jon Prevo in mid-December.
Paul becomes Rose's sixth women's basketball head coach since the program launched in 1995, following Prevo, Tony Hill, Jody Prete, Brenda Goble, and Wanda Schwartz. Prevo had coached the team since 2006.
"I would like to thank [Rose-Hulman] President Rob Coons, Athletic Director Ayanna Tweedy, and the search committee for this amazing opportunity. Rose-Hulman is a special place, and I could feel the positive energy within the community from the second that I stepped on the campus," Paul said in a college news release Monday.
"The student-athlete experience seems to be excellent, and I am looking forward to adding to the tradition," Paul added. "I am excited to begin recruiting the student-athlete that upholds the tradition at Rose-Hulman, and I am committed to developing student-athletes and preparing them for success outside of basketball. My family and I are thankful and grateful for the opportunity to join the athletic department and community of Terre Haute."
Tweedy said, "We are so grateful that Coach Paul and his family are joining the Rose-Hulman family. Providing the exceptional student-athlete experience is always our mission, and I know he will be a great addition to continuing to build that culture."
Paul's Division I coaching career began as a graduate assistant and video coordinator at the University of Louisville. During his three seasons at Louisville, the Cardinals tallied a 100-42 record and made two different appearances in the NCAA Division I National Championship game. Paul moved to Marshall University, where he received his first assistant coach position and served from 2013 through 2016. He helped a turn-around for the Thundering Herd, as they improved from 12-20 in his first year to 22-12 in his third year.
After Paul's three years at Marshall University, he moved into a consulting job for the next six years, according to the University of Cincinnati Athletics website. Paul got back into the coaching ranks last season at the University of Cincinnati before taking the job at Rose-Hulman.
Paul got his coaching start during his undergraduate years at Kentucky State University. Paul served as a student assistant coach all five years while receiving his degree in business marketing. He has also received two master's degrees in higher education and special education.
Paul inherits a program that has won 10 or more games in nine of its last 10 full seasons, including four 20-win seasons from 2016-2019 under Prevo. The Engineers won three Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season titles since 2016 and made a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018.
Rose-Hulman begins its 2023-24 women's basketball season Nov. 7 with a home opener in the Crosstown Classic matchup with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
