What a Friday night for the Terre Haute Rex.
Terre Haute's summer baseball team tied its franchise mark for longest winning streak at nine games, edging the Prospect League East Division-leading Danville Dans 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader at Bob Warn Field.
Then the Rex broke the record at 10 in the nightcap, which ended right before the Tribune-Star's news deadline, by riding Braydon Tucker's 12-strikeout, two-hit pitching effort over six innings to a 2-1 victory. Terre Haute right-hander Colten Panaranto struck out the final batter in the seventh to pick up his second save of the night and seventh of the season.
The Dans' Max Jung Goldberg broke up the no-hit bid of Tucker, a former Northview High School standout who pitches for Indiana University in the spring, with a home run to right field on a 3-2 count with two outs in the sixth.
Terre Haute (22-17) is now five games behind the Dans and 2 1/2 games behind second-place Chillicothe in the East Division standings.
In Game 1, the Rex turned a 5-4-3 double play after Goldberg led off with a single. That was a good thing for the home team because the next batter, Sam Crail, homered to right to give the Dans a 1-0 lead.
But Terre Haute quickly answered with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame.
With one out, Justin Jenkins reached on a fielding error and Jacob Mulcahy and Austin Weiler walked to load the bases. One out later, Jenkins raced home on a passed ball and Ross Indlecoffer lined a two-run single to center field.
The Rex added another run in the second when Jenkins reached base on a one-out infield single, stole second base, advanced to third on an errant throw by the catcher and later came home on a wild pitch by Danville starter Kaleb Hill.
Terre Haute increased its margin to 5-1 with a single run in the fourth. Mitchell Garrity led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on a groundout before trotting home on Weiler's line-drive single to right-center.
Danville made the home fans nervous in the top of the fifth.
Three of the Dans' first four batters singled to load the bases. A walk to Andrew Meggs enabled Cade Brown to score, then Crail delivered a two-run single off new relief pitcher Jake Armentrout to pull them within 5-4.
So Rex manager Tyler Wampler summoned Panaranto to protect the one-run lead to open the sixth.
And protect it, he did.
Panaranto did allow a triple to Jalen Jones in the sixth, but overall he allowed zero runs over the final two innings to notch his sixth save of the season and make a winner out of starter Max Klein.
Offensively, some of the Rex highlights in Game 1 included five stolen bases — two by Jenkins — and a double by Romero Harris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.