The Rex took over first place in the Prospect League's Wabash River Division on Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader over the host Champion City Kings.
The Rex won 7-6 in eight innings in the opener — Prospect League doubleheaders are both seven-inning games — and 7-2 in the second game, with Arturo Disla going 5 for 8 with a homer, a double and four RBI.
Disla's eighth-inning double drove in Randal Diaz and provided the winning run in the first game, giving Chase Johnson the win in relief and setting up a save for Garrett McClain.
Disla was 3 for 4 with two RBI for the game, while David Miller was 2 for 3, Brennan DuBose 2 for 4 with two runs, Aaron Beck 2 for 4 with a double and Diaz 1 for 4 with two runs.
In the second game, Carter Kessinger allowed just one hit in 5.1 innings and struck out 10 for the winners.
Parks Bouck was 2 for 3, scored twice and pitched a perfect seventh inning in relief for the Rex, while Jordan Schaffer was also 2 for 3; Disla 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI; Will Egger 1 for 3 with a double; Alec Brunson 1 for 4 with two RBI; and Kade Lassen 1 for 4 with a double.
The Rex have now won eight of their last nine games and 10 of their last 12 to improve to 16-8 for the season. Champion City is 6-17.
The Rex put their half-game lead in the division on the line Tuesday night at Danville, and return to Bob Warn Field for a 6:30 p.m. game Wednesday against the Alton River Dragons.
