Rex win suspended game, then regular game

The Rex completed a suspended game from earlier in the season by beating Cape Catfish 13-9 in 12 innings and followed that with a 7-5 seven-inning victory over the Catfish in Prospect League wooden-bat baseball Thursday night at Capaha Field.
In the suspended contest, the Rex entered with an 11-9 lead in the 12th and scored two more runs before holding the Catfish scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
In the regularly scheduled matchup, the Rex tallied two runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to seal the triumph.
Leading hitters for the Rex were Connor Hicks (3 for 3 with two runs batted in), Kade Lassen (3 for 4 with a double and two runs), Robert Ciulla (2 for 4 with two RBIs) and Kody Putnam (2 for 4).
The Rex (9-5 second half and 31-15 overall) will visit the Lafayette Aviators for a 7 p.m. contest Friday at Loeb Stadium. The Rex are battling the Danville Dans (11-1) and Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (9-4) for a top spot in the Wabash River Valley Division second-half standings.
