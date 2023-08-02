The Terre Haute-based Rex rolled out the red carpet, so to speak, for Tommy John in his hometown.
Wednesday was a night commemorating him as the Rex (20-33 overall, 10-19 second half of the Prospect League) overcame a 2-0 hole in the first inning to edge the Danville Dans 3-2.
“It’s fun to watch these young guys play ball,” John said early in the game from the suite behind first base at Bob Warn Field.
The Terre Haute native’s influence on baseball is well-documented. He had longevity on the mound and a surgical procedure that forever shifted the game for big-league pitchers.
The lefty was nicknamed “The Bionic Man.” He logged a 26-year career that spanned the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. On Sept. 25, 1974, John underwent the inaugural elbow treatment that is now prevalent across Major League Baseball.
He was the guinea pig for this procedure and it extended his time on the bump by 13 years.
His formative years learning America’s Pastime were set in Wabash Valley ballparks. One was Spencer Field (Spencer F. Ball Park).
Spencer is renowned for where “Sandlot” was filmed. It’s been nine years since that softball diamond was enshrined as Tommy John Field.
“When I look back on the whole thing, I’m glad that I was born and raised in Terre Haute and lived in Terre Haute when I did,” he said.
That year, 2014, John finally got the chance to deliver his high school valedictorian speech — 53 years in the making — at Terre Haute North.
According to a press release, Vigo County School Corporation initially kept him from taking the podium in front of his classmates at Terre Haute Gerstmeyer due to a speaking disorder.
“It meant that I had a better vocabulary because I’m older,” he said. “It was fun to talk to the kids, but I wish I could have done it in 1961.”
John said ultimately student-athletes need a community and support system around them to prop them up in and out of athletics.
“When you are in baseball, basketball, football, you work at an office, you want people around you to support you,” he said. “It means a lot that we can help players out.”
John, who possessed skills on the hardwood as a hooper, said the Hall of Fame college basketball coach Adolph Rupp once made a recruiting pitch to John to play at the University of Kentucky.
Rupp’s approach was throwing shade on John’s potential on the diamond.
“Rupp told me I probably couldn’t make [the UK] baseball team,” he said. “He’s trying to get me to come to Kentucky and he’s sitting in there talking to my dad. ‘Your son might not be able to make our college team.’ What does that tell you?”
John went the pitching route and laid down the foundation for a legendary career. Now the former Black Cat is perpetually entrenched in MLB’s folklore.
The pitcher currently sits at No. 26 in the MLB record books in wins with 288 and that’s with 188 non-decisions. He topped 80 victories with three different ballclubs — the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
