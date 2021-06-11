Rex walk off Pistol Shrimp

Alex Brunson's RBI single helped the Rex earn a wild 10-9 victory over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Bob Warn Field on Friday.
The Rex had been down 8-5 after a strong sixth inning by Illinois Valley, but rallied in the late going.
A two-run double by Rob Weissheier helped the Rex cut the Pistol Shrimp lead to 9-8 by the eighth inning.
The Rex have won eight of 11 and improved to 8-6 overall with the victory. The three-game homestand continues as the Rex host Lafayette on Saturday.
Thursday
• Rex 15, Champion City 9 — At Springfield, Ohio, the Rex jumped out to an 8-1 lead and held the fort in a slugfest at Champion City's Carleton Davidson Stadium.
Every Rex batter in the top six of the order had at least two hits. Alexander Brunson and Indiana State's Kyle Harbison had three RBI each. Rob Weissheier hit his third home run of the season for the Rex.
Pitching-wise, Cole Gilley held Champion City to two runs in five innings of relief after starter Cole Whitlock and reliever Jake Nitch struggled with their effectiveness.
