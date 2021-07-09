Rex take lead, lose lead, come back to win

A glance at the stat sheets revealed that it would be highly unlikely that the Rex would win a 1-0 game over the visiting Champion City Kings on Friday night in Prospect League baseball.
And they didn’t — although, after coming within a strike of doing so before surrendering three runs, they did come back in the bottom of the seventh inning and won 4-3 in the eighth in the first game of a doubleheader at Bob Warn Field.
“That’s three in a row we’ve come back to win,” manager A.J. Reed reminded a questioner between games. “This team doesn’t quit and it doesn’t care what the score is.”
There wasn’t any score to care about during most of the first game Friday. Despite the fact that the Kings have some of the Prospect League’s leading hitters, not to mention the fact that the two teams had combined to give up 486 runs in their previous games, neither team had anything resembling a threat.
Jacob Young pitched five outstanding innings — one hit and one walk — for the Rex and Jake Miller did the same for the Kings. One Rex player to touch Miller early was Kaleb Hannahs — his Valparaiso University teammate — who was robbed of a hit in the bottom of the first and ripped a double with two out in the third.
Hannahs got his second hit — a line drive up the middle that threatened to undress Miller — and Alec Brunson followed with another to open the bottom of the sixth (the first time either team had had more than one baserunner at a time to that point). After a strikeout, a wild pitch, an intentional walk and a popup, the Rex had the bases loaded with two out when Miller was lifted.
It took relief pitcher Joe Toth six pitches to find the strike zone, however, and the first four of them were an RBI walk to Canton Terry that looked like it would be the winning run. Connor Van Lannen, who had taken over for Young, was one strike away from a one-two-three seventh inning that would have ended the game.
Van Lannen then threw four straight balls to keep the Kings alive, and an error put runners at first and third. Breydan Cavey surprised the Rex by dropping down a bunt for a single that tied the score — just the second hit for Champ City — and a hit batter and another error gave the visitors a 3-1 lead.
As Reed said, however, the Rex don’t give up. Sammy Rowan opened the bottom of the seventh with a single, and with two out Brunson drew a walk that put the tying run on base. Nate Wolf and Dylan Janke followed with run-scoring singles.
The extra inning had less drama. Van Lannen pitched a perfect eighth, and Kings reliever Caden Kline entered to walk both Terry and Colton Couillard-Rodak, hit Jack Leverenz with a pitch to load the bases and then gave up a game-winning single to Alec Atkinson.
It was one of the best pitching performances of the year for the Rex, who didn’t allow an earned run.
“We’ve been able to get Jacob out there for more pitches each time,” Reed said of the Dallas Baptist pitcher who made his third start, “and Connor did well. He just had one shaky inning.”
