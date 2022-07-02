The Rex cost themselves a chance at first place in the Wabash River Division of Prospect League baseball on Saturday, losing a doubleheader to the visiting Champion City Kings by scores of 7-2 and 9-4.
Late-inning difficulties were the key to both losses. The Rex had a 2-0 lead after five innings of the first game, Carter Kessinger allowing just two hits, but gave up two runs in the sixth and five in the top of the seventh of the seven-inning game.
An early 3-0 lead in the second game was erased in the top of the second inning, and a 4-4 tie was broken in the top of the sixth when Edrick Padilla hit a grand slam.
Kade Lassen was 1 for 3 and scored a run, Mason White was also 1 for 3 and Jordan Schaffer was 1 for 4 with one of the RBI in the first game. A sacrifice fly by Parks Bouck produced the other early run.
Schaffer was 2 for 4 in the second game, including a double that keyed the three-run first inning. Brandon Boxer was 1 for 2, also with a double.
Now 18-11 and two games behind the Danville Dans, the Rex play Sunday at Normal, Ill., against the CornBelters and returns home for a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday against Alton. Champion City is now 9-19.
