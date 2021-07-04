The Terre Haute-based Rex are having a hard time keeping the opposition from scoring runs and that was evident when Lafayette visited Bob Warn Field for a doubleheader on Sunday.
The Aviators swept the twinbill, winning game one 12-2 and the nightcap 9-4 in front of a crowd of 227 fans.
In both games, Lafayette’s runs came in the later innings. This was particularly true for the opener.
The Rex, trying to put together a win streak after a Saturday victory over Danville, led for much of the contest. The 2-1 Rex lead was fueled by first-inning bases loaded walk by Kody Putnam and a RPI triple in the second by Alec Atkinson.
It remained 2-1 until the sixth when the floor caved in on the Rex.
Lafayette, the best team in the Wabash River Division and first-half champions, swiftly took the lead.
Slaide Naturman hit a two-run home run, knocking in ISU’s Miguel Rivera in the process to put the Aviators in front 3-2.
Those runs came off Evan McGill, the 27th different pitcher the Rex have used this season. In the seventh, it got worse. A two-run double by Trevor Johnson, a bases-loaded walk drawn by Allbry Major and a two-run double by Reed Chumley broke the game open for Lafayette as they took an 8-2 lead.
The Aviators would tack on two more runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Rex pitchers walked nine batters and gave up 11 hits.
Red-hot Alec Brunson, Kaleb Hannahs and Atkinson all had multi-hit games for the Rex in the opener. McGill was saddled with the loss, though all four Rex pitchers who threw gave up at least one run.
The nightcap, a seven-inning affair, also started with a Rex lead. The home team led 3-1 after three innings. A first inning Brunson RBI single and then a two-run home run by Brunson in the third staked the Rex to their lead. Brunson has hit a home run in four of the last seven games he’s played in for the Rex.
However, Lafayette countered in the fourth inning. A sacrifice fly and a RBI single by Ian Laureano tied the game up. A Mike Snyder solo home run and a Carlos Contreras RBI single in the fifth broke the tie to put the Aviators in front 5-3.
The Rex scored in the bottom half of the fifth via a Kyle Harbison single, but the Aviators kept piling up runs. A grand slam by Major in the sixth was enough to do the Rex in.
Brunson was 2-for-4 in the contest as was Hannahs. Jack Leventz took the loss for the Rex.
The Rex play at home again on Tuesday as Lafayette returns again. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
• Rex 4, Danville 3 — Leverntz was the hero in Saturday’s victory as his seventh-inning home run proved to be the difference the Rex avenged a Friday defeat to the Dans.
Leventz’s blast came with two out after the Dans had tied the game in the top of the seventh. The IU-Kokomo player, who played right field on Saturday, hit his second bomb of the season.
The Rex led 3-0 early in the game. Brunson hit a two-run blast in the first inning. A RBI double by Coulter Couillard-Rodak made it 3-0.
The Dans fought back against reliever Alex Reinoehl and tied it in the seventh, but Leventz’s home run was decisive, made so by Reinoehl’s solid relief pitching from the eighth inning onward.
Putnam was 3-for-3 in the contest for the Rex.
