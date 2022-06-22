Rex stomp out Mill Rats 14-1 to win 6th in a row

No cycle for David Miller.
The Rex left fielder failed to produce a single in his team's road matchup against the Johnstown Mill Rats in Prospect League baseball. But Miller did deliver a double, triple and home run while knocking in four runs and scoring three to help the Rex notch their sixth straight triumph, a 14-1 decision Wednesday night.
Other big hitters for the Rex were Mason White, who went 4 for 6 with three RBIs; Jake Larson, who went 3 for 4 with three runs; Jordan Schaffer, who went 3 for 6; Aaron Beck, who went 2 for 2; and Alec Brunson, who went 2 for 6 with two RBIs. They had a total of 19 hits, with Miller's almost-cycle being the only three for extra bases.
The Rex tallied three runs in the first inning, five in the fifth and five in the eighth to secure the win.
Devin Ecklar (2-2) pitched the first seven innings, allowing a solo homer to Justin Kapuscinski in the second and three other Johnstown hits, to pick up the victory. Robert Ciulla then hurled one-hit ball without a run in the eighth.
On Thursday evening, the Rex (13-7) will take on the West Virginia Miners (5-12) for a 6:35 clash in Beckley, W.Va.
