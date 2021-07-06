The mound is where the Terre Haute-based Rex have had their fate sealed throughout the Prospect League season.
The Rex have not got a handle on their pitching, resulting in a whopping 27 pitchers having been used to this point in the season, and a 6.67 team ERA
On Tuesday, against Wabash River Division first half champion Lafayette, the pattern played out again. The Rex led as late as the eighth inning, but couldn't hold the lead as the Aviators rallied for a 7-5 win in front of 431 at Bob Warn Field.
Rex manager A.J. Reed wasn't displeased with the effort, and truth be told? The Rex pitching was fine for most of the game, but couldn't hold on late.
"We threw a lot of strikes tonight and you have a chance when you throw strikes. That was good," Reed said.
By July, it can become tough to find pitching in the Prospect League. That's the conundrum the Rex find themselves in.
"We're trying to find guys who need a place to play, but there aren't many of them. We're doing what we can and go from there," Reed said.
When Jayson Newman hit a solo home run for the Aviators in the second? It appeared it might be another long day for the Rex in the pitching department, but starter Brayton Reed allowed no further damage in the second and had a solid effort. Reed gave the Rex 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and two earned runs.
The Rex tied the contest in the third via a sacrifice fly, only to have Lafayette take a 3-1 lead via a single, error, and two wild pitches.
From there, though, it was all Rex doing the damage for the next three innings, much of it done with two outs.
The Rex drew within 3-2 via a sacrifice fly in the fourth and tied the game in the fifth thanks to red-hot Alec Brunson. He hit a solo home run to right. For Brunson, it was his fifth home run in eight games for the Rex.
"He was hitting really well early, went through a cold spell, but he's seeing the ball well right now. Even the outs he's making are loud outs," Reed said.
In the sixth, the Rex took the lead via more two-out execution. Sammy Rowan started the rally after he was hit by a pitch and then Colter Couillard-Rodak walked. Rowan scored the go-ahead run via an Alec Atkinson single that just barely got out of the reach of Lafayette shortstop Reed Chumley. The Aviators' pitching struggled from there as Coulliard-Rodak scored on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Brunson.
The Aviators (5-1 second half) weren't done, however. A two-out rally of their own tied it. A triple by Ian Laureano knocked in a run and then he scored via a wild pitch by Conner VanLannen to tie it.
In the ninth, it came apart. After a leadoff single, the Aviators' Drew Behling hit a towering two-run blast in the ninth to put Lafayette up 7-5.
The Rex lineup will lose some of its punch going forward. Rob Weissheier, the leading home run hitter in the Prospect League, has signed a pro contract with the Windy City Thunderbolts. The Rex announced this Tuesday and allowed Weissheier, who hit 12 bombs, to get a hand from the crowd.
"He was a graduated senior and wanted to keep playing. It worked out well for him. He deserves it. We hope he does well, we're sad to see him go, but we're excited for him," Reed said.
The Rex (1-5) next play at Illinois Valley on Wednesday.
LAFAYETTE (AB-R-H-RBI) - Rivera 1b 5-0-0-0, Major lf 5-0-0-0, Contreras rf 4-1-2-0, Chumley 3b-ss 2-1-1-0, Laureano cf 3-2-1-1, Johnson c 3-0-0-0, Snyder 2b 4-1-1-0, Newman dh-p 3-1-2-1, Behling p 1-1-1-2, Ponce 3b 4-0-0-0, Lang ss 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 34-7-8-4.
REX (AB-R-H-RBI) - Atkinson 2b 4-1-2-1, Hannahs 3b 4-0-2-0, Brunson dh 2-1-1-3, Wolf 1b 5-0-1-0, Harbison c 1-0-0-0, Janke c 4-1-1-0, Leverenz rf 5-0-0-0, Nelson cf 3-0-0-0, Rowan lf 1-1-0-1, Coulliard-Rodak c 3-1-0-0. TOTALS 32-5-7-5.
Lafayette=010=200=022=-=7
Rex=001=112=00X=-=5
E - Chumley (2); Couillard-Rodak (1). DP - R 2. LOB - L 4, R 10. 2B - Newman (1); Janke (3). 3B - Contreras (2), Laureano (2). HR - Newman (2), Behling (4); Brunson (9). SF - Brunson (2), Rowan (1). SB - Laureano (14); Atkinson 2 (22), Leverenz (3).
Lafayette=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Smith=5=5=3=2=2=3
Dannelly=2/3=1=2=2=2=0
Newman=1 1/3=0=0=0=2=3
Behling (W)=1=1=0=0=1=0
Honea (SV)=1=0=0=0=0=0
Rex=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Reed=5 1/3=3=3=2=3=4
Whitlock=1 2/3=1=0=0=1=2
VanLannen=2=4=4=4=0=2
WP - Dannelley (1), Newman (1); Reed (1), VanLannen (1). A - 431. T - 3:03.
