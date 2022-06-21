Rex stay hot during eastern trip

The red-hot Rex won their fifth game in a row and seventh in eight games Tuesday night at Johnstown, beating the host Mill Rats 4-1.
Jared Spencer, Jacob Young and Garrett McClain combined to pitch a two-hitter for the visitors, while Alec Brunson drove in all four runs with a single and a three-run homer in the top of the seventh.
Kade Lassen was 2 for 3, Mason White 2 for 4 and Parks Bouck 2 for 5 for the Rex, now 12-7 while Johnstown fell to 7-12.
The same two play again at noon Wednesday.
• Rex 11, Chillicothe 4 — At Chillocothe, Ohio, a leadoff homer by Parks Bouck started a seven-run first inning for the Rex on Monday.
Jordan Schaffer, who was 4 for 5 with a double, triple, two runs and two RBI, added a two-run triple and Brandon Boxer — 2 for 5 with four RBI — capped the first-inning rally with a two-run homer.
Carter Kessinger allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings for the winners, but didn't walk a batter. Relievers Tyler Moniz-Witten and Chase Johnson pitched the last three innings, combining for five strikeouts while keeping the no-walk statistic in place.
Luis Hernandez was 1 for 3 and scored twice and Brennan DuBose was 1 for 4 with a homer and two runs for the Rex. Chillicothe fell to 14-5.
