Rex start delayed as doubts linger over Prospect League season

After capturing the 2018 Prospect League championship, the Terre Haute Rex summer wood-bat baseball team tried to defend its crown in 2019.
But the Chillicothe Paints got the job done and earned the champions title instead.
Which squad will emerge from the pack in 2020?
Maybe none of them.
With the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic casting a shadow over all current and upcoming sporting events, Rex general manager and league president Bruce Rosselli said a conference call involving all 12 teams took place Thursday.
One of the main topics of discussion was the originally scheduled May 28 start date for the season.
“With all the variables of dealing with five different governors and five different states [where the teams are located], we could be all across the board with plans for the 28th of May,” Rosselli told the Tribune-Star.
“Much like many of the other summer wood-bat leagues, we’re all waiting to hear what the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] or the government will say regarding the lifting of [virus-related] restrictions.
“Of course, our main concern is protecting our fans, our players and our coaches. The last thing you want to do is put them in jeopardy. At the same time, we want to plan on a later start date.”
That date has not been determined yet. But because Prospect League players come from various colleges across the country, the end of the season cannot be delayed, only canceled if it never starts.
“We look to maybe make a decision in the next week or two,” Rosselli noted. “Here in Indiana, we’re waiting to see what Gov. [Eric] Holcomb will say.”
With a shortened season appearing to be the best-case scenario for the league in 2020, Rosselli said more college coaches than usual are calling the Rex and other league teams about adding players to their rosters.
That’s probably because most college baseball teams at all levels got in only a few games before their seasons were canceled in March because of virus-related restrictions.
“We can go as late as Aug. 15, which is the NCAA rule for having players head back to college,” Rosselli explained. “We’re looking at not just playoff games. That way, it would allow more games played for all the teams in a shorter season.”
He continued that the top four teams would still have a playoffs at the end, but the other teams also would keep playing (unlike past years) to try to replace the missed early-season games as much as possible in this scenario.
But Rosselli added there’s a chance the league will skip the playoffs format and simply crown the team with the best regular-season record as 2020 champion at the end. As stated earlier, the team presidents and/or general managers plan to talk again soon.
“Our main concern, beyond safety, is giving players a lot of playing time,” Rosselli mentioned.
He also said the Terre Haute host families, who provide temporary living quarters for out-of-town Rex players, have been told to prepare for delayed arrivals.
All of this depends on how the federal and state governments react to the spreading of, or lack thereof, the coronavirus. There may be no season at all.
“This is the toughest thing ever [for the league],” Rosselli added, “because we have no control [of the virus and the government’s reaction to it]. ... We’re just being hopeful.”
Stay tuned.
