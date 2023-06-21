A snail’s pace in the box early on from the Rex nearly crescendoed into a walk-off rally in a 6-4 loss to the Chillicothe Paints in Prospect League baseball Wednesday night at Bob Warn Field.
The Rex had just two hits through six frames but managed to carve out a one-run edge, thanks to the stellar play of right-handed starter Casy Henry, who went seven innings with three hits allowed, one run, zero earned, three walks and four fanned hitters.
However, the bullpen allowed a five-run eighth to cause the Rex to fall behind 6-2.
“I know a big thing for us is kind of getting started late, as a team,” shortstop Dominic Krupinski said. “We’ve been giving up one big inning here and there every game so it’s kind of what’s hurt us.”
After the Rex (8-9, 6-7) pulled back two runs, in the bottom of the inning, the team continued its late-game batting burst in the ninth by opening with two hits to bring its tally to seven combined in the final three frames.
Designated hitter Slater Schield singled to center field, then third baseman Jake Lepper singled to right-center to put runners on the corners with no outs.
Lepper was the lone Rex player with multiple hits, going 2 for 5 with one run and a driven-in run.
After Lepper stole second to bring the tying run to scoring position, Schield attempted the steal home after the toss to second base temporarily hit the turf, in the infield, behind the bag.
Schield was signaled out on a play at the plate and the Paints (11-8, 10-7) held on.
“We like to play fast,” Rex coach Harry Markotay said. “We are really aggressive on the bases. We had two guys on the bases that run extremely well. I felt like his hand might have got in, but I guess that’s my own opinion and I can be biased.”
The Rex finished with 10 runners stranded on base, while the Paints had four.
“We did what we needed to give ourselves a chance there chasing two runs in the ninth,” right fielder Keegan Garis said. “It’s baseball. Ran into a tough play at home being aggressive.”
The Rex, who have lost two in a row, will travel to Danville on Thursday. Danville is 9-10.
The Rex are in last place in the Eastern Conference’s Wabash River Division but just a half-game out of first, which is occupied by Springfield and Normal.
