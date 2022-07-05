The Rex opened the second half of their Prospect League baseball season in impressive fashion Tuesday night, downing the Alton River Dragons 5-2 at Bob Warn Field.
Four pitchers for the home team combined to allow just four hits — only one after the fourth inning — and homers by Alec Brunson, Parks Bouck and Robert Ciulla accounted for all the runs.
Devin Ecklar pitched six innings, while Tyler Moniz-Witten, Aaron Chao and closer Garrett McClain wrapped things up.
“The last few starts [for Ecklar] have been really quality,” Rex manager Matt Chavarria said after the game, “and the bullpen did what it was supposed to do.”
Ecklar had almost extricated himself from a second-and-third, one-out situation in the top of the first but threw a two-out, two-strike wild pitch to allow the River Dragons to take a brief lead.
But Bouck walked to start the bottom of the inning and Brunson nailed an opposite-field homer to put the Rex ahead to stay.
That inning could have been more productive — an error and a walk had two runners on with nobody out after the homer — but three fly balls ended the rally.
Bouck’s homer came with two out in the bottom of the second, and the Rex suffered bad luck in trying to widen the margin in the bottom of the third.
Jordan Schaffer led off that inning by hustling a ball in the left-center gap into a double. David Miller followed with a single to right and alertly took second when the throw to the plate held Schaffer at third. But the next two outs came on strikeouts — Brandon Boxer hit by a pitch between them — and the bases were loaded with two out when Ciulla came to the plate. He hit a shot to center field, but Blake Burris made a diving catch that almost certainly prevented a three-run triple.
His next time at bat, with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Ciulla made sure he couldn’t be robbed. He blasted a ball into the cemetery beyond the left-field fence, driving in Boxer ahead of him, and now it was a 5-1 game.
“Mr. Ciulla found the barrel all day,” Chavarria said after the game.
“Some days the ball doesn’t drop,” said Ciulla, who also hit two other fly balls to deep right field that were caught, once against the fence. “You just have to focus on great at-bats and where the ball hits the bat . . . it’s nice to see the results when they fall, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles.”
Ciulla, by the way, played third base on Tuesday. So far this summer he’s played first base, second base, third base, outfield, catcher and has even pitched twice. No shortstop — yet.
“That’s a position I want to add,” he said. “I like doing it all.”
Ecklar departed after six innings. Moniz-Witten gave up a triple (that probably should have been caught) and a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and although he and Chao each hit a batter in the eighth, the next batter was 260-pound designated hitter Blake Guerin, who hit a grounder that was easily converted into a double play. McClain needed just nine pitches in a one-two-three ninth.
ALTON RIVER DRAGONS (AB-R-H-RBI) — Stenger lf 4-0-0-0, Burris cf 3-1-0-0, Reid ss 3-0-2-0, Heusohn 1b 2-0-0-0, Guerin dh 4-0-0-0, Bush 3b 4-0-1-0, Hampton rf 3-1-1-0, Zupan c 3-0-0-1, Mestas 2b 3-0-0-0. Totals 29-2-4-1.
REX (AB-R-H-RBI) — Bouck cf 3-2-1-1, Brunson lf 4-1-1-2, Schaffer ss 4-0-1-0, Miller dh 3-0-2-0, White 1b 4-0-0-0, Boxer rf 2-1-0-0, Egger c 3-0-1-0, Ciulla 3b 4-1-1-2, Lassen 2b 3-0-0-0. Totals 30-5-7-5.
Alton=100=000=100=—=2
Rex=210=002=00x=—=5
E — Reid 2. DP — ARD 1, Rex 1. LOB — ARD 6, Rex 8. 2B — Schaffer. 3B — Hampton. HR — Brunson, Bouck, Ciulla. SB — Reid, Hampton 2. CS — Bouck, Miller. SH — Egger. SF — Zupan.
Alton=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Romero (L)=5.2=6=5=5=3=4
Richardson=1.1=0=0=0=0=1
Callahan=1=1=0=0=1=0
Rex=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Ecklar (W)=6=3=1=1=3=7
Moniz-Witten=1.1=1=1=1=0=0
Chao=0.2=0=0=0=0=0
McClain (Sv)=1=0=0=0=0=0
HBP — by Romero (Boxer), by Romero (Bouck), by Moniz-Witten (Reid), by Chao (Heusohn). WP — Ecklar, Romero, Callahan. PB — Zupan. T — 2:34.
Next — The Rex (1-0 second half) play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, while Alton (0-1) plays at the Cape Catfish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.