The Terre Haute Rex won their seventh game in a row as they vanquished the Danville Dans 3-0 in a Prospect League game at Danville Stadium on Tuesday.
Danville, which has the best record in the Prospect League, was held to six hits by five Terre Haute pitchers. Tommy Somner pitched five innings to start and was relieved for one inning apiece by Luke Lancaster, Jake Armentrout, Jacob Frankel and Colten Panaranto. Between them, they struck out nine with Somner whiffing seven.
The Rex (19-17) scored their runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Justin Jenkins doubled home Cole Albers to put Terre Haute on the board. In the sixth, Romero Harris scored via a Dans error and Austin Weiler scored on a double play.
The Rex had only four hits, but Harris provided two of them.
For all of the winning the Rex have done? Thus far, they haven’t been able to make a major dent in their deficit to a playoff spot. Terre Haute remains four games behind second place Chillicothe. Second place in the East Division is required to make the Prospect League playoffs.
The Rex open a three-game home stand at 7 p.m. tonight as it hosts a rematch with the 25-9 Dans. On Thursday, the Rex can make up direct ground on Chillicothe as the Paints visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.